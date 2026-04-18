Limbo Zone. Chapter 10. Berlin

The train stopped not at the Anhalter Bahnhof, but somewhere in a labyrinth of siding tracks, among warehouses and dead switches.

The train spat him onto the platform together with a cloud of bluish steam, and the steam hung in the air, the way the last word of a conversation that refuses to end hangs. Fritz descended the steps of the carriage. Rain, fine and sharp, settled on the shoulders of his overcoat.

Ahead, by the exit, in a yellow circle of light from a surviving streetlamp, stood a patrol. Two men, in wet rubberized raincapes, smoking. Fritz slowed his pace. His fingers slipped inside his coat — toward the Kennkarte, a gesture that had to become a reflex, ingrained in the muscles the way a marching step is ingrained in the muscles — and he braced himself. For interrogation. For lying. For the fight for his phantom life.

The soldier looked at him. His gaze slid over the overcoat, the scar, the portfolio, and the soldier — simply nodded. Briefly. Casually, flicking ash from his cigarette. Pass through.

The nod hit harder than a rifle butt. They didn’t stop him. Didn’t suspect him. Didn’t see him. In the eyes of the victors, he was neither an enemy, nor a wolf in disguise, nor even a man worthy of inspection. He was a zero. A shell trudging through the rain.

Fritz stepped out onto the street.

Berlin had not been erased — it hadn’t been stormed. It surrendered in pieces, under the nocturnal strikes of British bombs. The streets yawned with chasms, but between them stood intact facades — blind, dark, flawless, the way teeth stand in a dead man’s mouth. The bombs fell selectively: factories, bridges, stations. But bombs, as Helga used to say, don’t care, and some fell in the wrong places, and here it was: a house here, with curtains, with a flowerpot on the windowsill, and next to it — a breach, a chasm, the exposed guts of floors, a bathtub dangling from pipes on the third floor, a bathtub in which no one would ever wash again.

Fritz walked, and his boots clattered on the cobblestones, and the clatter was the only sound — no, not the only one — somewhere an engine hummed, somewhere dogs barked, somewhere water rushed, but the sounds were separate, isolated, the way sounds are isolated in an empty house.

He walked along the tram tracks. The rails gleamed in the wet darkness, receding into perspective, and with every step something changed: not in the city, but in the air, in the texture of the night. It grew thicker. It grew warmer.

Friedrichstraße swayed.

Not the buildings, not the pavement, something in the lighting, in the temperature of the dark — and suddenly, from beneath the wet cobblestones, from basement grates, from sewer manholes — light. Red. Absinthe-green. Electric blue. The streetlamps were burning. Not kerosene ones — electric, yellow, and the shop windows — intact, gleaming, and behind the glass — mannequins in silk, and from the restaurant on the corner, from the restaurant that wasn’t there, music. A saxophone. A dirty, drawling, explicit sound.

The twenties. The Berlin of the twenties, the Berlin Fritz had known as a bachelor, which smelled of champagne, gasoline, and perfume — the Berlin of cabarets and sleepless nights. People on the sidewalks. Women with short haircuts, with lips smeared with black lipstick, in dresses embroidered with bugle beads. Men in tailcoats, drunk, one vomiting champagne into a gutter, while a woman in a red dress supported him, and both laughed — loudly, shamelessly — with the laughter of people who do not know what will happen in ten years.

A young man with a whitened face and lined eyes bumped Fritz with his shoulder, burst out laughing, and threw a handful of paper slips at his feet — million-mark notes of the Weimar Republic. They swirled in the puddles, turning into autumn leaves.

Fritz walked among them, and they didn’t see him, just as they hadn’t seen him on the platform, and he was — a zero — both here and there, a zero among the living and a zero among ghosts.

The woman in red turned. Her face was blurred, like a reflection in murky water. But her eyes were clear. Not Helga’s. No one’s. The eyes of the city.

The saxophone shrieked on an unbearably high note and cut off. The streetlamps went out. The windows were empty. The restaurant — a breach in the wall. The people vanished. Friedrichstraße — dark, wet, dead again. Only boots on the pavement. Only the clatter.

And then — out of the dark, from the gap between two nonexistent streetlamps — light again. A yellow eye, round, with the horizontal dash of a route number. A tram.

It drifted out of the fog, screeching iron against iron, ringing its bell, that very same Berlin tram ring that Fritz hadn’t heard for — how long? — weeks? months? — a ring belonging to another life, a life where trams run on schedule. It stopped. The doors opened. Inside—dim light, wooden benches. Empty. No one. Only the back of the motorman in the front window, hunched, in a dark jacket, the back of a man driving a tram through a dead city because of the schedule, because of the route, because they must run.

Fritz stepped inside. Sat down. The doors closed. The tram set off. The city outside the window drifted by — dark, with chasms, with patches — and the portfolio stood at his feet, and the tram was taking him home.

The dawn was gray, like unwashed linen.

Schillerstraße. Their building stood. Stood exactly where it always had. Four-story, with bay windows, with stucco molding over the entrance. The glass intact. The entrance door closed. The mailboxes in place. And in this there was something impossible, something insulting, because the world around had collapsed, yet his building stood.

Fritz climbed to the third floor. The stairwell smelled of floor wax and sauerkraut. He took out his key — brass, heavy — a key he had carried all these weeks, first in the pocket of his tunic, then his suit jacket, his overcoat, like a token passing from garment to garment, from life to life.

Inserted it. Turned it. The metal clinked in the keyhole.

“Herr Lang?”

He froze. His palm on the doorknob. His back to the voice. The name — his real one—struck him between the shoulder blades.

“Herr Lang, is that you?”

He turned around.

Frau Krueger. The door opposite was slightly ajar. A face in the gap: gray, neatly styled hair, small, nearsighted eyes behind thick lenses. A neighbor’s face. The face of a person from a parallel world, a world where coffee is brewed, napkins are ironed, birthdays are remembered.

“Wait,” she disappeared and returned, holding out a folded piece of paper. “Frau Helga left this. Before she left. Asked me to pass it on.”

Fritz took it. Cheap graph paper torn from a school exercise book. Paper that weighed nothing.

“Where did they go?”

“With the Schmidts,” Frau Krueger said, and her voice was the voice of a person delivering news about neighbors the way she always delivered it: thoroughly, with customary curiosity. “With Erna and Günter. To Belgium. Erna has relatives in Liège. They went to the station in the Schmidts’ car, they still had petrol. Klaus was carrying a suitcase. And the little one… the little one was carrying a teddy bear.”

Dieter. The little one was carrying a teddy bear.

“And then,” Frau Krueger added, her voice dropping lower, “they came for you. Two of them. Probably from work. They took some things away.”

She said it the way one says, the plumber came. Casually, without emphasis. And in that casualness was everything.

“Thank you, Frau Krueger.”

“You’ve lost weight, Herr Lang,” she said. And closed the door.

The apartment met him with silence. The coat rack — empty. No overcoat, no scarf, no children’s jackets. The shoe shelf — empty. The doormat — in its place, clean.

The living room. Table, chairs, cabinet, dresser. The furniture in place. But no traces. No cup on the table. No newspaper. No forgotten toy.

The bedroom. The wardrobe. He opened it. The right side — Helga’s dresses, in even rows. The children’s things—in stacks. The left side — empty. His side. Not a single shirt, not a single piece of underwear. Empty — as if excised.

The bathroom. The shelf by the mirror. Helga’s cream. Helga’s hairbrush. His shaving brush — gone. Razor — gone. Soap — gone.

The study. The desk is clean. The drawers open and empty. The bookcase with bald patches: notebooks, party literature, personal papers — confiscated. The dress uniform — confiscated. The spare boots — confiscated.

The two in black, who came afterward, had performed an amputation. They excised — him. Everything that could connect this apartment to the Untersturmführer, everything that bore a name, a mark, everything that could be evidence. Cleaned out. Scraped away. Erased. Helga remained. The children remained. He — vanished. Fritz Lang was not in this apartment. There was no proof that he had ever breathed, eaten, shaved, and slept next to his wife here.

He stood in the middle of the living room. A void in his own home.

He unfolded the note. Helga’s handwriting — hurried, slanted to the right — the handwriting of a person writing while standing, with one hand, holding a child with the other.

“Fritz, the children and I have gone to Erna’s relatives in Liège. I don’t know how we’ll get there, but the trains to Hanover are still running for now. Klaus is silent. Dieter asks where Papa is. I cannot wait any longer. Find us. Helga.”

Trains to Hanover. Hanover — the gray zone.

He folded the note. Tucked it into his inner pocket — where Weber’s papers lay — on the left, near his heart.

Stepped toward the dresser. On the dresser — the only thing they hadn’t taken. A photograph in a simple wooden frame. Helga in a light dress, on a park bench. Klaus standing beside her — serious, straight. Dieter in his mother’s arms — laughing. A laugh suspended by the camera. A laugh one cannot step out of.

He himself was not in the photograph. He stood on the other side of the lens.

Fritz picked up the frame. Turned it over. Bent back the backing. Took out the photograph — carefully, with fingers that did not tremble. Put it with the papers, with the note — in the inner pocket, on the left.

Placed the frame back on the dresser. Empty.

Then looked down. The portfolio stood at his feet. Brown leather. Brass clasp. KL.

He picked it up. Placed it on the dresser. Next to the empty frame.

Stood for a moment.

Turned and walked to the door. Left the keys on the nightstand in the hallway — they no longer opened anything. Walked out. The door clicked shut.

Hans Weber, a sales representative from Bremen, walked down the stairs without looking back. In the pocket by his heart — papers, a note, a photograph. On the dresser in the empty apartment on Schillerstraße, next to the empty frame —the portfolio.

He stepped out onto the street. The morning was gray, wet. An ordinary morning of a city that was still standing, though it shouldn’t have been.

He walked back toward the station. Toward the train. Toward Hanover.

Toward Helga, who had written: Find us.

Toward Dieter, who asks: Where is Papa?