Limbo Zone. Chapter 11. The Gray Zone

Hanover was not a city. Hanover was a condition. It had no color. It was drawn in graphite on damp, porous paper.

The Gray Zone, squeezed between rivers, occupying armies, and collapsed eras, met him with a low sky and a biting November mizzle. There were no red flags of the victors here, nor the tricolors of the Allies. This was a realm of twilight. A terminal-city, where the dust of a shattered empire settled, where people with borrowed papers sought people with borrowed names, moving cautiously, as if on thin ice.

The train from Berlin arrived toward evening. The station was mostly intact — the roof had caved in on one side, and the sky peered into the breach, but the walls stood, and the clock on the facade showed the time, and the time was correct, and in this correctness, in this working clock amidst a ruined world, there was something eerie. Like the eeriness when a wall clock keeps ticking in a dead house.

Fritz stepped out onto the station square. November. He knew this not from a calendar, but from the air — heavy, damp, smelling of rotting leaves and coal. Air that promises nothing.

He walked along Bahnhofstraße. Bahnhofstraße — Station Street. Every German city has a Bahnhofstraße, and each looks like the other. Perhaps all cities are one city. Perhaps all Bahnhofstraßes are one. And he is always walking down it.

From somewhere—around a corner, from a half-open window — came a sound. Not music. A voice. Male, familiar, muttering something on a frequency that did not exist on the dial. Fritz slowed his pace. Listened. The voice vanished, sinking beneath other sounds: footsteps, the wind, the creak of a signboard. Fritz walked on.

The hotel was called the “Kaiserhof.” A name from the last century. A three-story building, a gray, peeling facade, a cast-iron balcony where no one stood. The door — heavy, with a glass insert.

Fritz walked in.

Behind the desk was a desk clerk. A man of indeterminate age, with a face that was not a face, but a surface: smooth, gray, expressing nothing. The Gray Zone taught such faces: any expression is information, information is currency, currency is not thrown away carelessly. A small mustache. Thin, slicked-down hair. Eyes the color of autumn water. On his middle finger, an ink stain that looked like a bruise.

Behind him on the wall hung a round clock. Its ticking was too loud. Tick-tock. Tick-tock. The sound dropped into the silence of the lobby like drops of water onto a metal tray.

“A room,” Fritz said.

The clerk looked at him. At the fresh, crimson scar near his temple. At the military bearing that his acquired stoop could not hide. At the threadbare overcoat hanging from his shoulders like a pelt stripped from a stuffed animal. At his hands — too clean, without a single callus. There was no suspicion in this gaze. It held the skill of this place: to see and not ask. To know and not speak.

“For long?”

“No.” Fritz took the photograph from his inner pocket. Placed it on the counter. Helga, Klaus, Dieter. The park. The bench. The laughter, suspended by the camera. “I am looking for my wife and children. They were traveling to Belgium. Through Hanover. In late September.”

The clerk looked at the photograph. Did not pick it up. Glided over it with that same watery gaze.

“Haven’t seen them. But there were many here. From the east. Thousands. Every day. Faces — wash away.”

He pushed the registry book forward.

“Papers?”

Fritz laid down the Kennkarte. The clerk read it quickly, with practiced ease.

“Weber. Bremen. Sales representative.” He looked up. “Did you serve?”

“No.”

“Good. Room twelve. Second floor. Payment by the day.”

He wrote in the book — “Weber, H., Bremen.” Hung the key on the counter.

“Herr Weber.”

Fritz turned around.

“If you need to get to Belgium,” the clerk spoke quietly, looking not at Fritz but at the registry, “you need to change your look. You do not look like a salesman.”

Tick-tock. Tick-tock.

“The French and the British are conducting raids. Looking for certain types.”

“Certain types” hung in the air. Certain — what types? A word requiring no clarification.

“You need a tailor,” the clerk said. “A good one. Fabric is scarce right now, but he has some. Pre-war. And he sews fast.”

He pulled a scrap of paper from under the desk, wrote an address in tiny handwriting.

“Goldstein, Noah. Bahnhofstraße. In the basement.”

Fritz looked at the slip of paper.

“A Jew?” he asked.

He asked — and heard his own word. Habitual. Professional. A word he had spoken thousands of times — in Oranienburg, in Sachsenhausen, in Lviv. A category. A column in a table. Here, at the counter of a hotel in the Gray Zone, the word sounded exactly the same. Exactly the same.

“Yes,” the clerk said. “Returned from Breitenau.”

Breitenau. Fritz knew this place. Not from rumors — from documents, from folders, from specifications. From the very same folders, one of which had been left in the empty Berlin apartment, next to the empty frame.

“Thank you,” Fritz said. Took the paper. Took the key. Went up to his room.

Room twelve. A bed, a nightstand, a chair, a window. The wallpaper — faded, with a small floral pattern, once pink, now gray. The lamp on the nightstand — with a yellow, tired light. A sink in the corner with a single tap. The mirror — small, cloudy.

Fritz stepped up to the mirror. Looked. From the cloudy glass, a thin face with sunken cheeks and dark circles under the eyes looked back at him. A dirty-pink scar. A three-day stubble, turning gray. The eyes were his. But something in them had changed: not the color, not the shape. The expression. The eyes of a man who looks and does not recognize the one looking back.

He turned away. It was just exhaustion.

He lay down on the bed. The mattress — thin, sprung, sagging. It creaked. Fritz closed his eyes. Did not sleep. Lay there and listened to the silence of room twelve, the silence of the Gray Zone, the silence of a world that had stopped and didn’t know where to go next.

Toward evening, he went out.

Hanover at dusk was different. The streetlamps — the ones that worked — burned dimly, with a rusty, kerosene light. The shadows they cast were long. People moved differently than in Berlin — not trudging, but scurrying — with purpose, with direction. The Gray Zone, for all its chaos, was a marketplace. And in a marketplace, everyone knows where they are going.

An eatery on the corner. Small, half-empty. A counter, three tables. The smell of sauerkraut, rancid fat, and bleach. Behind the counter — a woman, large, in a greasy apron.

“What is there to eat?”

“Cabbage. Fried. With bread.”

“Sausages?”

“No.”

“The cabbage.”

The plate — earthenware, brown. The cabbage — dark, oily, with burnt edges. The bread — black, dense. Food that doesn’t pretend to be other food.

Fritz ate slowly. The cabbage was sour, with the bitterness of the burn. The bread — moist, heavy. He chewed, his jaws working mechanically, and his body accepted the food the way an engine accepts gasoline: without gratitude, without pleasure. Simply fuel.

From the corner, from a speaker under the ceiling, poured a sound. First — noise. Crackling. Static. Someone was turning the tuning dial. Through the static — a voice. That very same one. The distant, high, sharp, barking voice of a man accustomed to speaking before stadiums. Guttural sounds, sibilants.

Fritz froze with his fork. The voice was saying something — not words, but the shadows of words. Then it vanished.

In place of the voice — music. Quiet, lonely. An unidentifiable instrument: not a piano, not an accordion, something else entirely. The melody — slow, anxious, circling the way a moth circles a lamp. In the melody, there was recognition. Something Fritz had heard before — at the farm, at night, from Yarema’s radio. Or in a delirium. Or always.

The woman behind the counter switched the frequency. Something cheerful began to play. The melody cut off.

Fritz finished eating. Paid. Walked out.

Bahnhofstraße. He knew the address — the slip of paper was in his pocket. But he didn’t walk toward it. Walked past it, further, along the wet facades, along the closed storefronts, and his legs carried him of their own accord, the way the legs carry a man who doesn’t want to arrive, but knows that he will.

He found the building. Old, with a peeling facade. At the entrance — steps down into a half-basement. Above the steps — a sign, small, wooden: N. Goldstein. Tailor.

The half-basement window was lit. A warm, yellow light. Behind the glass, distorted by streaks of rain — a silhouette. A man sat by a lamp, hunched over a table. Small, stooped. His hands were moving. The needle entered the fabric and exited the fabric. In — out.

Fritz stood on the sidewalk. Watched.

He did not think: executioner and victim. He did not think: irony. He did not think at all. He stood there, and the November wind rustled the hems of his borrowed overcoat, and the streetlamp on the corner swayed, and Fritz’s shadow swayed along with it, and he watched the man who was sewing, and the man did not see him.

In — out. In — out. Stitch by stitch.

Tomorrow.

He turned around and walked back. To the hotel. To room twelve. To the bed with the sagging mattress.

Behind his back, in the half-basement window — the light, the hands, the needle.

And from a half-open window in the building opposite — again: the voice. That very same one. From a radio tuned to a frequency that did not exist. A muttering on the edge of legibility. And in the muttering — a name.

Not his.

Not his yet.