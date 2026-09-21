Little Lily. Chapter 19. The Proposal

After the installation of the cenotaph in Ihara, time on Okinawa began to flow differently—not like during the war months, in frantic, ragged jerks when every dawn felt stolen from death, but heavily, viscously, like cooling lava.

Days folded into weeks, weeks into long months, and by January nineteen forty-eight, the island began to slowly, with a quiet groan, grow new skin.

The school in Mawashiasato had also changed. The canvas tent, once completely soaked in American machine oil, buzzing from the suffocating summer heat and slashed by typhoons, had finally disappeared. In its place stood a real building—a long wooden barrack with a sloping roof made of corrugated iron sheets, which during the frequent winter downpours rumbled dully and rhythmically, resembling the sound of distant surf. There was no glass in the wide window openings—it was replaced by thick, oiled paper, through which the winter light penetrated inside in a soft, diffused amber haze.

Inside, it smelled of fresh pine resin, drying wood shingles, and the clean, barely perceptible scent of children’s sweat. The floor was no longer just packed red clay: Soma, together with the old men, had paved it with even wooden planks, and this flooring creaked quietly underfoot. Instead of ammunition crates, there were now long, smoothly planed benches. But the most important thing was something else. The suffocating smell of phosphorus and ash no longer hung in the air; now a fine, weightless, white dust of real school chalk reigned here. This scent of cleanliness and new life had finally pushed the war out of these walls.

Children now came not only from Mawashiasato. They were brought along broken ruts from distant, half-blind-with-grief villages—Nishihara, Yaese, even from Itoman itself. There were already more than eighty students. Hinata, now in his ninth year, had noticeably grown taller, grown stronger, and broadened in the shoulders. From a frightened forest animal convulsively clutching spent shell casings in his fist, he had transformed into the angular, proud monitor of the junior class. Now he personally made sure that the little ones sedately washed their feet before entering and were not late for the start of classes.

Ren Kimura arrived on Tuesday, when a piercing, dry January wind rose over the island, driving in the chill from the East China Sea.

His dark green Willys froze in its usual place under the old banyan tree. Over the years, the tree’s aerial roots had descended so low that they seemed to entangle the car’s hood in a semblance of a living, gray cage. Ren didn’t get out of the cabin right away. He sat at the wheel, having raised the high collar of his American uniform jacket, and watched Yuriko through the half-open door of the school.

Inside the classroom, a penmanship lesson was coming to an end. The rhythmic, lulling squeak of chalk on the slate board merged with the whistle of the wind tangled in the crowns of the pandanus trees. Ren took out a cigarette, flicked his lighter, and inhaled. The smoke slowly melted in the cold air. Having smoked it down to the very filter, he habitually pressed the ember against the sole of his heavy army boot and hid the butt in his pocket. He never threw trash on Okinawan soil—it had become his unspoken, strict vow.

When the strike on the bell rang out—an old brass shell casing hung by the entrance—the class exploded with cheerful noise. The children poured outside in a turbulent, colorful stream, slapping their woven sandals against the numerous puddles. Hinata jumped out among the first. Seeing the jeep, he braked sharply, for a moment regaining his former childish liveliness, but immediately caught his breath, bowed sedately, and said seriously, man-to-man:

“Good afternoon, Sergeant Kimura. The school roof doesn’t leak anymore; Uncle Soma and I finished laying the shingles last week.”

“Good afternoon, navigator,” Ren smiled faintly, but the smile remained a pale shadow on his face and didn’t touch his eyes. He reached into his pocket and handed the boy a flat tin can. “Here. American hard candies. Just don’t break your teeth.”

Hinata beamed, pressing the tin to his chest, but Ren gently placed a hand on his shoulder:

“Listen, navigator… I need to talk to Yuriko-san. Alone. Find Miko-san and ask her to wait outside. Alright?”

The boy looked closely at the interpreter’s sharpened face with unexpected adult perceptiveness, unerringly reading the deep, concealed anxiety. Nodding briefly, he rushed back into the barrack.

A minute later, the classroom was empty. Only two remained in the spacious room, flooded with cold January light.

Ren stood by the window, holding his cap in his hands. Yuriko suddenly noticed with distinct, painful clarity how much he had changed. In his coarse dark hair at the temples, an early, dry grayness had thickly appeared. His facial features had become sharp, angular, as if starved for peace. That well-fed American nonchalance with which he had once handed out chocolate bars to refugees in the Shimabuku camp had completely weathered away. Before her stood an exhausted soldier whose personal war had also reached some invisible precipice.

“You look tired, Yuriko. You have chalk on your cheek,” he tried to smile, but the smile came out pitiful.

“There are already eighty of us, Ren-san. Soma can’t build desks fast enough.”

He stayed silent, examining his army boots. Then he raised his head sharply.

“Yuriko,” he managed to say. His voice sounded so hollow, as if there wasn’t enough air in his lungs. “The order came. My unit is being demobilized. I’m going home. To Sacramento.”

The space between them instantly became dense, motionless, like Ryukyuan limestone. A lone speck of chalk dust twirling in a slanted beam of light seemed to freeze in place, turning into a tiny dot in a frozen piece of amber ice.

“When?” Yuriko asked quietly. Her voice remained even, but the two pale petal-scars on her left palm suddenly responded with a sharp, prickling chill, as if warning of a new loss.

“In two, maybe three weeks. A transport is leaving from the port of Naha straight for San Francisco.” Ren took a step forward. His fingers convulsively gripped the edge of a rough wooden desk. “Yuriko, listen to me. You can come with me. To America.”

That word—“America”—dropped between them like a heavy metal object fallen from the sky. A distant, unreal country of chrome, neon lights, concrete skyscrapers, and sun-smelling apples, existing somewhere on the other side of a bottomless ocean. A place where there had never been phosphorus grenades, suffocating caves, funeral pyres, and sticky red clay. A country where every pharmacy had penicillin, where children went to stone schools with real glass windows and chalkboards. Yuriko tried to picture herself there—in a clean dress, with a book under her arm, walking into a bright university hall. The picture turned out vibrant, painted in someone else’s colors. It looked like the cover of an American magazine that Ren had once brought Hinata, along with a gum wrapper.

Yuriko looked at him, clutching a stack of children’s notebooks to her chest, and couldn’t take a breath.

“I know what you’re thinking,” Ren began speaking quickly, stumbling and growing pale. “Military laws are merciless, the commandature won’t let Okinawans on the transport just like that. But we can get married. Formally, you understand? Just for the documents, on paper. As the wife of an American serviceman, you’ll get a legal visa and a spot on the ship. Over there, in California, there are large Japanese communities. You’ll be able to study at a real university for women. You’ll become a real teacher. There are huge libraries, laboratories… You’ll forget this ash, Yuriko. I… I will ask nothing of you in return. You will be absolutely free. I just want you to be safe.”

He looked at her with such desperate, naked pleading that it made Yuriko physically ache. There was no pity or charity in his eyes. It seemed this man loved her—devotedly, long, and hopelessly, since the very day he had first seen her, emaciated, in a dirty school sailor suit under a torn canvas tent. He wasn’t just offering her salvation. He was offering to rewrite her destiny from a blank page.

“I’m not asking you to abandon those you love. I’m asking you to give yourself a chance…”

Yuriko looked down at her fingers, stained with white chalk. Hands that drew letters for orphans, hands that dug the frozen earth for sweet potatoes until they bled, hands that had touched the rough coral stone in Ihara. She closed her eyes, and before her mind’s eye flashed not the skyscrapers of San Francisco, but the quiet rustle of pandanus leaves above the Third Bunker.

“I can’t, Ren,” she said. Every word came to her with such difficulty, as if she were tearing it from her own body along with the blood vessels. “I cannot go.”

Ren exhaled sharply, his fingers on the desk whitening even more.

“Why, Yuriko? Look around! They are turning the island into one massive airfield; they’ll start building military bases here soon. There will be nothing here but the memory of the dead!”

“I can’t leave my mother,” she raised her head, looking straight into his soul with eyes that held a vast, age-old Okinawan sorrow. “Soma is marrying Nanami, they’ll leave to build their own home. Mother will be left alone. I can’t abandon Hinata—he’s only just stopped screaming at night and calling out to the dead in the forest. And I… I will never be able to leave Miko.”

The last name echoed in the empty barrack like the clean, ringing strike of a tuning fork. Final and irrevocable.

Ren Kimura slowly lowered his head. In that long exhalation, his last, crazy hope died. He was an intelligent man and knew all too well the power of this cursed Okinawan gravity: these survivors had grown their roots into each other so deeply and terribly that to tear one away meant killing the rest. And the way Yuriko said Miko’s name—with such a ringing, protective intonation—explained to him what he had long suspected but cowardly chased away.

“I understand,” Ren said quietly. He slowly put on his cap, pulling the lacquered visor low over his forehead to hide his eyes. “I’ll give you a ride to the village. Get ready.”

“No,” Yuriko shook her head, taking a step back into the shadow. “Thank you for everything, Ren-san. But we will walk.”

He didn’t argue. He simply turned in silence, walked out of the school, yanked the starter lever, and the Willys, roaring its engine, tore off, leaving behind only a blue-gray trail of gasoline smoke and dust kicked up by the wind. And Yuriko suddenly realized with frightening clarity: he would never belong there. A man with Japanese eyes and Navajo blood in his veins would forever remain a captive of this crossroad, of this island.

Yuriko made the journey back to Mawashiasato inside an invisible, thick glass dome.

The ocean wind hurled dry dust in her face, tearing at the hem of her old, altered light coat, but she felt nothing. Hinata ran slightly ahead, constantly looking back, hopping on one leg and enthusiastically chattering about how old Kenji had promised to carve a bamboo kite for him, and how the candies in Sergeant Kimura’s tin smelled like real wild strawberries. Yuriko didn’t hear him. She placed her wooden geta mechanically, like a wind-up doll.

She looked at the road beneath her feet and saw footprints in the red clay—hers, Miko’s, Hinata’s, layered over each other during months of these daily crossings. The path from the school to the house was trodden so deep that it looked like the bed of a dried-up stream. They had carved it themselves. Barefoot, in the rain, knee-deep in liquid muck. And now this rut held them, as a riverbed holds water: not letting them spill over, not letting them stray.

Yuriko thought: if I were to leave for America, who would walk this path tomorrow? Hinata—alone? Miko—alone? And in this question, in its simple, childlike clarity, there was neither sacrifice nor heroism. There was only a warm, heavy feeling, like a sweet potato in the hand: I need to be here. Not because I have to. But because without me, this world—with all its cracks and holes in the roof—would not be complete.

Miko walked on the right, slightly behind. She threw quick, perceptive glances at her friend several times, trying to pierce this sudden, deathly wall of silence.

“What did he tell you, Yuriko?” Miko asked when they passed the fork by the old bridge.

Yuriko didn’t turn her head.

“Yuriko, what happened? You look completely drained. Is it from the commandature? Did they find new lists of the dead? From Shuri?.. Is something wrong with Ren?”

Yuriko remained stubbornly silent. Her silence was so tangible, thick, and heavy that it seemed the ocean wind itself collided with it and crashed to the ground. Miko sighed heavily and didn’t utter another word all the way to the village.

Evening fell on Mawashiasato swiftly, flooding the narrow passages between the plywood shacks with inky darkness and bitter, blue-gray smoke from damp firewood.

At dinner, Yuriko never touched her portion of boiled sweet potato and thin soup. She just sat, staring at the fire in the hearth with unmoving, glassy eyes. Kohaku, gathering dishes from the table, cast a long, wise look full of quiet anxiety at her daughter. When Hinata, after eating, poked his head toward the door to call Miko to look at the stars, Kohaku gently but firmly caught the boy by the shoulder.

“Come on, navigator, you can help me sort dry beans at the neighbor’s,” the mother said quietly but authoritatively. “Don’t bother them. The girls need to be alone.”

Miko silently slipped out the door. Yuriko followed, and the winter air instantly slammed shut behind them like a heavy shutter. They sat side by side on the cold wooden boards of the threshold.

The night was moonless and immense. The stars over Okinawa burned sharply, like grains of crushed ice scattered across black velvet. The air smelled of salt from the nearby ocean and cooling clay. Miko did not rush her friend. She sat perfectly straight, hands folded on her lap, merging with the night shadows and patiently waiting for the glass dome around Yuriko to finally shatter.

“Ren is leaving for America,” Yuriko finally said. Her voice sounded dry, flat, as if she were reading aloud someone else’s official document. “His unit is being demobilized. Soon. In two… or three weeks there’s a ship.”

Miko didn’t stir, but Yuriko felt with her skin how her body nearby almost imperceptibly pulled taut like a string in the dark.

“He offered for me to go with him,” Yuriko continued, staring fixedly into the impenetrable night darkness of the jungle. “Said that we could get married… formally, just for the documents. So I could get a visa. To California. Said I could study at a university, get a degree, become a real teacher. It’s sunny there. There isn’t this dirt there.”

Miko’s silence became unliftable. It rested on Yuriko’s shoulders like a sack of wet coastal pebbles. Miko stared straight ahead, digesting what she’d heard, sorting everything onto her internal, strict medical shelves. It was an offer of salvation. A real, clean ticket off the island-cemetery to a shining new world.

“I refused,” Yuriko breathed out.

Miko slowly turned her head. Her eyes flashed like two cold sparks in the faint twilight from the window.

“Why?” she asked. One short word. Without reproach, without joy. The simple question of a doctor demanding a medical history.

Yuriko turned to her sharply. The heart in her chest pounded so hard it felt like it was about to shatter her ribs. All this unsaidness, all the deaf, unwept pain that had built up in her since June of forty-five, suddenly flooded to her throat in a hot wave. She looked at Miko—at her shortly cropped hair, at her sharp, thin cheekbones, at this young woman who had once forcefully dragged her from the darkness of the cave, forced her to release the ceramic grenade from trembling hands, who had been restitching their torn lives anew with harsh parachute threads. Yuriko loved her so desperately, so deeply and hopelessly, that this feeling had long ago replaced her air. And that is exactly why she had to do what she had planned.

“Because my place is here!” Yuriko’s voice suddenly broke, cracking deeply. “I have my mother here. Soma. Hinata. My friends are buried here, do you understand? I’ve grown inextricably into this cursed red clay, Miko! I won’t be able to breathe in their California…”

She swallowed convulsively, gathering all her fading will into one white-hot, ringing knot, and shouted out that exact, terrifying thing that had burned her heart the entire way home:

“But you… Miko! You must go instead of me!”

Miko froze, as if she’d been struck backhand with a heavy log.

“What are you saying, Yuriko?..”

“You have no one left here!” the words rolled out of Yuriko in a frantic, cracking torrent, she spoke sobbing, choking, afraid to stop because she knew: if she fell silent, she would simply scream from unbearable pain. “Your home in Shuri is burned to the ground! Your parents died under the bombs! This island has given you nothing but death, blood, carbolic acid, and dirt! You shouldn’t rot in this plywood shack till the end of your days because of me! Kimura is a good, noble man. He’s reliable. He… he will understand everything if I ask him. He will make these documents in your name! You’re smart, you know English perfectly, you will become a real doctor in America! You will study, you will save hundreds of lives! You must live. You must go, Miko. Do you hear me?! Live a real, true life, and not bury yourself alive in these graves for me! I… I will write to you. Every week. I swear to you, every week!”

Yuriko fell silent, convulsively gulping the cool night air. Large, hot tears, which she hadn’t noticed, rolled down her cheeks like hail, burning her skin. She had just voluntarily, with her own hands, tried to tear from her chest the most precious and alive thing she had left—just to save her from the ghosts of this island. From herself.

“Go, Miko… please, go…” she repeated quietly.

Miko was silent. She looked at the sobbing Yuriko as if seeing her for the first time. Her gaze slowly slid over her friend’s wet cheeks, over her trembling lips, over her hands clutching convulsively at the fabric of her skirt. And in that instant, the strict, cold doctor inside Miko, accustomed to analyzing everything and hiding emotions under a thick surgical gown, disappeared. Her protective iron cuirass crashed into the Okinawan mud.

Miko suddenly understood everything.

She didn’t just see Yuriko’s words—she peered into that colossal, frightening abyss of love and sacrifice from which these words were born. She understood why Yuriko withdrew into herself at every mention of Ren. She understood why she had unhesitatingly thrown her only ticket to paradise into the ocean. Yuriko was offering her, Miko, someone else’s enamored man, someone else’s glittering America, and someone else’s salvation—just so Miko would be alive, fed, and happy. Miko, who had never known how to look at herself from the outside, finally saw her true reflection. And that reflection was her—Yuriko.

“Foolish…” Miko’s voice broke, turning into a quiet, hoarse, trembling whisper. “How foolish you are, Yuriko.”

Miko jerked forward. She didn’t explain anything, didn’t argue or lecture. It was a desperate, impulsive, and almost furious lunge. Miko threw her arms around Yuriko and pressed her to herself with such inhuman, bone-crushing force that Yuriko’s breath caught at once. Thin fingers dug with a death grip into the fabric of the coat on Yuriko’s back, as if she were panicking that her friend would right now dissolve, vanish, fly away with the January ocean wind into the pitch-black night.

Miko buried her face in Yuriko’s tear-soaked, hot neck and froze. In this embrace, there were no and could be no words—human words no longer held any weight in this minute.

Yuriko went blind for a moment from the rushing feelings. She closed her eyes, dropped her head onto Miko’s firm shoulder, and her own hands—timidly, uncertainly, and then with all the desperate strength accumulated over the years—locked dead tight on her friend’s back.

It seemed that at this moment some primal, magical gravitational pull of the earth kicked in: two slender girlish figures on the threshold of a plywood shack intertwined so tightly and inseparably that in the thick night darkness they seemed like a single being, having sent roots through the wooden floorboards deep into the porous limestone of Okinawa. Two surviving girls from the Third Surgical Bunker, who had lost their entire former world, but despite everything found each other among the ash.

The January wind roared fiercely in the thickets of wild pandanus, driving heavy, ragged clouds across the black sky from the ocean, but on the small wooden threshold it was piercingly quiet, hot, and secure. And for the first time in long, agonizing years, Yuriko thought neither of the ghosts of the past, nor of the dead left behind in the dark. She simply breathed in rhythm, feeling a strong, living, another’s heart beating right opposite her own.

And below, under the wooden flooring, in the coral limestone, something crunched quietly and with satisfaction. The island drew her into itself, accepted her, sealed her in. And the ocean wind, shattering against the invisible dome of their embrace, suddenly changed direction, carrying the smell of salt and clay away—to the caves of Ihamigama, where no one cried anymore.