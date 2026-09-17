Little Lily. Chapter 16. The Arithmetic of a Glance

Ren Kimura arrived on Thursday, when the October sun had already passed its zenith.

It had been deceptively gentle in the morning, but now it baked like summer, turning the canvas dome of the makeshift school into a tightly stretched drum, humming with the heat. Golden, rectangular patches of light fell through tears in the canvas onto the dirt floor, looking like the pages of an open, giant book. His green Willys rolled up to the edge of the square almost noiselessly—as noiseless as an army vehicle can be on a red-hot road—and stopped under the canopy of a half-burned banyan tree.

Ren cut the engine but did not get out of the cab. He sat relaxed, leaning his back against the leather seat, and watched. The engine cooled with an occasional, methodical metallic clicking.

The air above the wasteland shimmered, slightly distorting the proportions of objects. Yuriko stood before the class. She was wearing the same oversized, altered coveralls, gathered at the waist with a piece of fabric from an old, colorful kimono. On her outstretched palm, she held brass casings from an American carbine, explaining arithmetic to the younger children—the ones who still confused their numbers. She spoke quietly, frequently leaning down to a frightened child in the front row. With every such movement, a heavy dark strand of hair slipped from behind her ear and fell onto her face, and without interrupting her explanation, she would tuck it back with her fingertips, leaving a thin, white streak of chalk dust on her temple. The sun, breaking through the torn edge of the tent, fell on her hand, and the fingers clutching the cold metal of the casings seemed sculpted from warm, translucent amber.

In her awkwardness, in this stubborn, quiet Okinawan resistance to chaos, there was so much unearthly, luminous warmth that Ren felt his breath catch. His right hand lay on the steering wheel, his left on his knee, and both were motionless. And on his dark, high-cheekboned Nisei face froze an expression that he himself was barely aware of: open, defenseless, like an outstretched palm.

Miko stood at the opposite edge of the tent, using a piece of charcoal to write a list of characters for the older students on a scrap of cardboard. She felt the foreign gaze instantly. Not on herself—past herself. This gaze slipped through her like a sunbeam through clean glass and stopped on Yuriko.

Miko slowly turned her head. She saw Ren in the cab of the jeep. She saw his face. And she registered what an experienced doctor registers during an examination: a quiet, cautious, unstoppable tenderness. In his dark, slightly slanted eyes burned a soft, steady light—not a demand, not a soldier’s lust, but something far more dangerous to the fragile peace of their paper house: the kind of tenderness that asks for nothing in return. The tense tendons on the sergeant’s dark neck gave him away completely.

Miko returned to the cardboard. Her hand with the charcoal continued to trace the characters—evenly, precisely, without a single mistake. But the corners of her lips dropped almost imperceptibly, and on her pale face, a shadow appeared for a moment and then vanished. Not offense, not jealousy. It was a fleeting, cold recognition. It came and went, like the barely noticeable ripple on the water where an invisible hair has fallen. She simply recorded this symptom on her internal map of reality.

Classes ended with the sharp strike of a bamboo stick against an empty artillery shell casing. The children spilled out from under the canopy with a hubbub, like dry peas from a torn sack, rushing toward the field kitchen, from which the smell of boiled tubers was already wafting.

Hinata, as always, was first. Quickly eating his sweet potato, he dashed from his mat, vaulted over a crate with a flourish, and rushed toward the green jeep, kicking up little clouds of red dust with his bare feet.

“Sergeant Kimura! Sergeant Kimura!” the boy shouted ringingly, drawing himself up like a string in front of the vehicle and giving an awkward, quasi-military salute.

His huge round eyes greedily, with desperate hope, scoured the dashboard, the narrow glove compartment, and the backseat. Sweet condensed milk? Hardtacks? Or that magical, slightly bitter dark square in silver foil that they called “chocolate”?

Ren got out of the car, smiling only with the corners of his lips, and placed a heavy palm on the boy’s cowlick-covered, sun-smelling crown.

“At ease, navigator,” he said. “How are things at school?”

“Good! I learned the katakana ‘ki’ today!” Hinata proudly puffed out his chest. “Kata-kana ‘ki’! ‘Ki’—like Kimura!”

“Good job.”

Hinata stood for a second, shifting from foot to foot, his face lengthening, and his lower lip thrusting forward traitorously. He peered into Ren’s pockets:

“Did you… not bring anything? Nothing at all? Not even cookies?”

Ren sighed, and on his face appeared that special, nameless sadness left only by children who are used to never asking for too much and are prepared in advance for a refusal.

“No food, navigator. Empty hands this time. I only brought something heavier than chocolate. Textbooks.”

Hinata sniffled, instantly took control of himself, swallowed his disappointment, and gave an exaggeratedly grown-up nod:

“That’s okay. Textbooks are good too. We like to learn.”

When Yuriko and Miko approached the car, Ren had already thrown back the canvas flap of the backseat and unloaded two heavy bundles tied with dry twine. They emanated a thick, peaceful smell—the scent of fresh factory paper, printer’s ink, and dry library glue. A smell of quiet, completely alien to this camp wasteland.

“This is from Mrs. Sanchez,” Ren untied the first knot. Inside lay neat stacks of gray, coarse, but clean paper for the children, wooden penholders with metal nibs, and four glass bottles of purple ink.

Yuriko gently, as if touching the wing of a rare butterfly, ran her fingers over the top sheet. The paper answered her with a thin, lively rustle.

“And this,” Ren pulled out the second bundle, wrapped in thick brown kraft paper, “is personally for you.”

“For us?” Miko frowned in surprise.

“For you,” Ren handed the books to Yuriko. On the dark cover of the top one was written: Fundamentals of Pedagogy for Elementary School. Volume One. Beneath it lay textbooks on geography, history, and literature for high school. “The war didn’t let you finish high school. But in reality—you are already teachers. You took on the responsibility for the children of this island. And that means you need to keep learning too. So you have something to give them.”

Yuriko clutched the heavy volumes to her chest. In this gesture from the American administration, there was something more than just humanitarian aid. It was recognition. They were no longer considered frightened girls from the caves. They had been recognized as sensei.

“Thank you, Ren-san,” Yuriko said quietly, lowering her eyes. And then, overcoming her emotion, added: “Tell me… those two soldiers we found in the jungle. What happened to them? Ozawa and Sakai.”

Ren grew serious, his back instinctively straightening in a military posture.

“They are alright. As much as possible. Sergeant Major Ozawa, after disinfection and a full medical examination, was transferred to a POW camp in the north. Right now it’s just a filtration point; it’s safe there, and he’s being fed. But Private Sakai… He’s in the field hospital. Severe sepsis set in, so amputation below the knee couldn’t be avoided. But the surgeons told me to tell you: your wooden splint and clean gauze saved the rest of his leg. And his life. If you hadn’t found them… if you’d been a couple of days later… he wouldn’t have survived.”

Yuriko gave a barely noticeable nod. Two days. The time separating life from death was measured by the thickness of a gauze bandage and a child’s persistence. Miko should be proud of herself. Her diagnosis turned out to be correct, and this brought a cold, professional satisfaction—a quiet pride for her friend.

“Ren-san,” Miko took a step forward, looking the interpreter straight in the eyes. “We have a big favor to ask of you… We want to honor the memory of everyone left in this earth. To bury them properly. Not in mass, nameless trenches, but each one individually. Okinawans, Japanese, Americans. We need lists. Lists of the dead, the missing in action, lists of battalions. Everything that exists in the commandant’s archives.”

Ren was silent for a long time. He stood leaning against the fender of the jeep and mechanically, out of old habit, wove a dry blade of grass into one of those intricate Indian knots his Navajo mother had taught him in childhood. His fingers moved quickly, autonomously. He understood what an unliftable mountain these girls wanted to hoist onto their shoulders.

“It will be difficult,” he said quietly. “The Japanese archives are total chaos; half of them burned during the storming of Shuri Castle. The administration’s lists often contradict the Red Cross data. But… I will talk to Mrs. Sanchez. If anyone on this splinter of land is capable of extracting these grains of information, it’s her. I’ll do everything in my power.”

“Thank you,” Miko exhaled, looking at Yuriko.

“Thank you,” she said.

“Alright, pack up, I’ll give you a ride,” Ren waved a hand toward the seats. “The heat is unbearable, I’ll drop you off in Mawashiasato. Navigator! To your post!”

With a triumphant whoop, Hinata flew into the front passenger seat, digging his dirty fingers into the leather edge of the dashboard with a death grip.

“Show the way, but no sharp turns!” commanded Ren, starting the engine.

Yuriko and Miko settled in the back, carefully balancing the heavy stacks of books on their laps. The jeep took off, bathing the wasteland in a dry, gasoline-scented wind and kicking up a trail of red dust.

While the vehicle bounced over the bumps, Yuriko felt her thigh pressed tightly, without any gap, against Miko’s on the narrow wooden bench of the back. From this daily, close presence, it seemed to Yuriko that Miko was slightly tense—like a taut string that had been accidentally touched by a finger. Miko looked away, at the passing gray ruins and the rare green shoots pushing through the ash, and remained silent. But her silence today was not a protective shield. Rather, it was like a curtain behind which heavy, hidden mental work was taking place. Yuriko, who knew her friend’s every sigh, felt this approaching storm by the barely noticeable change in pressure between them.

The house greeted them with the measured, dull thud of an ax. Soma, leaning heavily on his wooden prosthesis, was hewing pegs for new beds in the garden. Kohaku was hanging washed laundry on a line stretched between a slanted post and the rusted skeleton of a burned-out Japanese truck.

Ren braked right by the porch. He got out and bowed politely and respectfully to Kohaku:

“Good evening, Nakayama-san. How are your sweet potatoes?”

Kohaku smiled warmly, with her customary dignity, wiping her hands on her apron:

“The earth is good, Kimura-san, everything is growing. Thank you for giving them a ride.”

Soma stopped his work, raised the ax, and gave the American sergeant a brief, heavy scowl from under his brows. Ren answered with the same short, reserved nod. In this silent male exchange of glances there was neither enmity nor friendship, but there was the main thing: “you hold this shore, I’ll hold mine.”

Without lingering further, Ren turned the jeep around. The vehicle quickly disappeared behind the hill, leaving in the evening air only a bluish trail of exhaust fumes, which for a long time could not dissipate in the stillness.

Dinner passed in deep silence. Bland rice, boiled sweet potatoes, and pieces of dried fish that Soma had bartered for at the Makishi market. Hinata ate with his eyes closing, and barely swallowing the last bite, he collapsed onto his sugar sacks in the corner, instantly plunging into a deep sleep. Kohaku gathered the dishes and left for the well. Soma, grabbing a pack of cheap cigarettes, went out to the backyard to smoke.

Only the two of them remained in the room.

The light of the kerosene lamp trembled and smoked, snatching their silhouettes from the darkness of the plywood walls. Yuriko sat on her mat, methodically wiping the new metal ink nibs with a damp cloth. Her hands moved on their own, monotonously: swipe, swipe. The metal gleamed faintly. Nearby, out of established camp habit, Miko was darning the torn hem of her old hakama, using a sturdy thread from an American parachute line. The needle entered the thick fabric with a dry, rhythmic sound: pierce, stitch, pierce.

Suddenly, Miko stayed her hand. The needle froze halfway. Her dark, clear eyes settled on Yuriko’s face—with a long, even, studying gaze.

Yuriko turned over another nib, but her fingers trembled slightly. She felt this gaze with her skin, the way one feels a gun sight aimed at their back.

“What is it?” Yuriko asked, trying to make her voice sound casual, without raising her eyes.

Miko remained silent for a moment, waiting for the flame in the lamp to steady itself.

“I noticed,” she said in her usual, almost clinical voice, devoid of overt intonations, “how Sergeant Kimura was looking at you today.”

The rustling of the cloth broke off. Yuriko froze but did not raise her head.

“Yuriko, he looks at you not as a fellow teacher,” Miko continued, as if stating an obvious symptom on a patient’s body. “He looks at you as a man. Too long. And too tenderly.”

The air in the small room instantly became unbearably thick, hot, suffocating. Thick, scorching blood rushed to Yuriko’s face—from her very neck, flooding her cheeks, creeping to the tips of her ears. Her skin burned as if singed by a nearby fire. It was a blow she hadn’t expected. And the most terrifying thing was that this blow had been delivered by Miko.

Yuriko sharply, forcefully slammed the tin box of nibs shut. The sound was dry and loud, like a gunshot. Dust motes danced in fright in the yellow beam of the lamp.

“That’s not true!” Yuriko threw out sharply, almost with anger. Her voice broke into a hoarse whisper.

She jumped up, nearly knocking over the bottle of purple ink. A metal nib slipped from her lap, fell onto the dirt floor, and rolled away, leaving a thin, ugly line in the dust. Yuriko didn’t look back. She darted toward the exit, her shoulder barely missing the plywood doorframe, and dashed outside—into the saving, cool, damp darkness of the October night.

Miko remained sitting in the yellow circle of light, her eyebrows raised in surprise, holding the needle in frozen fingers. There was no offense on her face. Only the deep, sincere, absolutely pure bewilderment of a child who had stepped on a dry branch, only to find it was a snake. She didn’t understand. She had simply registered the fact of another’s warmth and another’s gaze. She didn’t know—and couldn’t know—that what Yuriko carried away into the darkness was not embarrassment from a conversation about the sergeant. Miko knew how to treat the wounds of others, but she had never looked in a mirror to see her own reflection in someone else’s eyes.

Yuriko ran to the corner of the house and sank weakly onto the cold stone foundation, pulling her knees to her chin. Above her stretched the vast, indifferent Okinawan sky, strewn with heavy, prickly stars. The air smelled of cooling earth, the bitter smoke of Soma’s cigarette somewhere in the dark, and the distant, salty breath of the ocean. Her heart beat so hard and fast that it seemed the pounding would keep Hinata from sleeping behind the thin plywood partition.

She squeezed her eyes shut. Before her eyes stood Miko’s face—her calm, clear forehead, even eyebrows, and that unruffled voice: “I noticed how Kimura was looking at you.” Miko’s words rang in her ears like a taut wire. Miko, who could find a damaged artery by touch in pitch darkness. Miko, who could determine the onset of gangrene by a single smell. Miko, who saw right through people.

And behind this question lay another, which she couldn’t utter: “And where am I looking?”

Through the cracks in the plywood came a quiet, even sound from the room. Miko had pulled the thread again. Pierce, stitch, pierce. A measured, endless stitch, sewing the fragments of their lives together.

Yuriko opened her eyes, took a deep breath, filling her lungs with the damp night air, and stood up. She brushed the clinging grass from the legs of her coveralls and slowly returned inside.

Miko didn’t raise her head from her sewing. Yuriko silently sank onto her mat, leaned over, picked up the fallen nib, wiped the dirt off it with her finger, and picked up the damp cloth again.

They sat shoulder to shoulder, separated only by half a meter of trembling air, which could easily hold an entire universe of unspoken words.

Miko, without interrupting her work, said quietly:

“I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to offend you.”

“You didn’t offend me,” Yuriko answered, looking at a purple streak on the metal. “Everything is fine…”

They both lied. They both felt it was a lie. And they both kept silent about it, continuing their work—stitch, stitch; cloth, cloth; nib, nib—in the faint, warm glow of the kerosene lamp, in the middle of a wounded island they had decided to bring back to life.