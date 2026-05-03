The Tailor

From the cycle “Zone Limbo”, Story Seven

Outside the window, a sign was burning. The letters writhed, crumbled, and turned to embers: “N. Goldstein. Tailor” — thirty years of life being erased from wood, just as names are erased from gravestones when there is no one left to read them.

But inside the workshop, on the second floor of the building across the street, it was quiet. So quiet that one could hear the dust settling on the patterns. The way the thread breathed in the eye of the needle. The way the heart beat — not his own, but the world’s.

Noah Goldstein sat on a chair by the window, holding a cup. The cup was white, plain, without a pattern, and a thin crack ran along its rim — not a deep break, but a surface one, like a scar on skin that no longer hurts but remains visible.

The tea had grown cold. It was strong linden tea, and the linden smelled as everything does when gathered at the right time: sweet, sharp, with a hint of the earth.

He did not look at the fire. He looked at the cup.

A woman stood by the window. She wore a blue dress with a white collar. The fabric caught the reflections of the fire, and it seemed as though the dress itself was woven from flame and ash. She did not cry. She did not turn away. She simply watched. The way one watches a sunset. Or a fallen leaf. Or a river carrying away wood chips.

“You could have left,” she said. Her voice was like silk drawn over old wood. “When they came. When they began demanding the lists. When they started burning the books. You could have left.”

Noah did not take his eyes off the cup. His fingers — old, yellowed, with callouses on the tips, callouses that remembered fabric better than his head remembered names — stroked the rim. Where the crack was. Where the scar was.

“Someone must take the measurements,” he replied. “While the world has not yet fully turned to dust. Otherwise, who will sew its shroud when it grows cold?”

She smiled. A quiet, distant smile, the way people smile when they know the answer but are not sure the question is worth asking.

“Did you know the man who set the fire?”

“Of course I knew him. I knew him by his hands — thin, pale, without callouses. I knew him by his voice — steady, measured, the voice of a man accustomed to order. I knew him by the tattoo — small, black, neat, hidden under his clothes like a word hidden under silence.”

He fell silent for a moment.

“I knew him as a tailor knows fabric: by the underside.”

The glass crackled; the fire had forced its way inside. Smoke rose in black flakes, and in the smoke — Noah saw this, because Noah saw everything that was meant to be seen — the chalk danced. Thin, white, tailor’s chalk that he had kept in his vest pocket for thirty years, the chalk he used to draw lines on fabric. Those lines were the final geography of the world, the last map where bodies still had form, and form still had meaning.

The chalk was burning away. White in the black. Like stars in the void.

“Fire is also a stitch,” he said. “Simply the last one.”

…

His mother used to call him Shoifele — “little tailor.” He would sit at her feet in his father’s workshop in Breslau, in the house on Reichenbacherstrasse, and watch his father work.

His father — Jacob Goldstein, a third-generation tailor with hands like the roots of an old tree and eyes the color of wet black earth — took measurements, cut fabric, and whirred on the machine. The needle — up, down. Up, down. A rhythm like a pulse. Like a breath. Like life.

“Papa,” Noah asked one day. He was seven years old. “Why do you look at people when they aren’t looking?”

His father raised his head. He looked at his son. In that gaze — Noah remembered it his entire life — there was something he didn’t understand then, but which he remembered with his body, his hands, the part of him that remembers without words.

“Because, Shoifele,” his father said, “when a person doesn’t know they are being watched, they show the truth. And when they do know — they show the suit. And our job is to see the difference.”

He paused. The thread in his hands — thin, grey — hung between his fingers like a spider’s silk between branches: invisible until you begin to look for it.

“Because a suit is a lie you wear on the outside. And the truth is a wound you wear on the inside. If a tailor sees only the suit — he sews clothes. But if he sees the wound — he sews a remedy.”

Noah didn’t understand then. But he remembered.

And when he grew up, he understood.

He understood that his father saw the underside. He saw the wounds. He saw the truth — the kind people hide under their clothes, under their skin, under their silence. He saw it — and remained silent. Because knowledge is not a weapon. It is a responsibility.

And Noah inherited it.

Not a gift — no. A craft. Because Noah did not believe in gifts. He believed in the craft. In the hands. In the needle. In the thread. In the fact that if you do the same thing patiently, year after year, decade after decade — taking measurements, cutting fabric, stitching — then one day the hands will begin to see what the eyes cannot.

And they did.

He saw it for the first time when he was nineteen.

A client — young, beautiful, in a hat with a veil — came to order a dress. She sat down. Noah took the measurements. Waist circumference. Skirt length. Shoulder width. And suddenly — his hands felt it.

Not numbers. Not sizes. But something else.

The skin under his fingers became transparent. He saw — not with his eyes, but with his hands — he saw inside: the ribs, the lungs, the heart beating in a ragged, uneven rhythm — and behind the heart, in the depths, in that place where neither light, nor X-rays, nor words can reach — a wound. Small, dark, pulsating. The wound of solitude.

The woman was smiling. Talking. Laughing. But inside, she was bleeding.

Noah said nothing.

He said nothing because he didn’t know what to say. Because seeing does not mean healing. Because knowledge does not mean salvation. He saw. And he remained silent. And he sewed.

He made her a dress — blue, with a white collar. A dress in which she was beautiful. A dress in which the wound did not disappear but was hidden. Just as a wound is hidden under a bandage: not so that it might heal, but so that it might not be seen.

The woman left. She paid. She thanked him. She never returned.

And Noah remembered his father. He understood that a tailor is not someone who sews clothes. A tailor is someone who sews the world together. Piece by piece. Seam by seam. Stitch by stitch. Fabric is the wound. Thread is memory. The needle is silence. And the dress is not a dress. And the suit — a suit is a shroud that looks like a good suit.

And it was beautiful.

Because beauty is not the absence of a wound. Beauty is a wound sewn so neatly that the seam has become a pattern.

…

In 1933, Noah did not leave.

Everyone left. Or almost everyone. Those who had money went to Paris. Those who had relatives went to London. Those who had connections went to New York. Those who had nothing remained.

Noah remained. Not because there was no money. Not because there were no relatives. Not because there were no connections.

But because someone had to take the measurements. Of this world.

He sat in the workshop — not in the basement then, but on the first floor, with a storefront, a sign, and a mirror in which clients saw themselves from the outside while he saw them from within — and he watched. He watched the world change. Not crumble — no. Change. The way fabric changes when pressed with an iron that is too hot: the fibers shrink, the color dulls, the shape is lost, but the fabric — remains. The same. Only — no longer the same.

He saw how his neighbor — Schulz the grocer, quiet, bald, with a book of Goethe on the counter — appeared in a brown uniform. How his eyes changed: warm yesterday, glassy today. How his back straightened — not out of pride, but because something inside him had broken and been replaced by something else: a mechanism, a spring, a gear.

And he remained silent.

Because the world is a fabric. And the fabric is not yours. You can take the measurements. Draw with the chalk. Cut. But you cannot stop the one who is doing the ironing.

His clients changed. Not their faces — their faces remained the same. Their shoulders changed. The shoulders rose. Backs straightened. Hands grew coarse. Voices became louder. And he took the measurements, and the measurements matched — the same numbers, the same height, the same waist — but under the measurements were different people. People in uniforms. People in strict jackets. People in dark coats.

Once, a young man came — thin, pale, with slender hands and the fingers of an accountant. Noah took his measurements. Chest circumference — ninety-six. Sleeve length — sixty-two.

And he saw.

Under the numbers — not a man. But a column. A neat, precise, accounting column of figures, descending down, past the edge of the page, past the edge of the paper, past the edge — into the smoke.

The young man ordered a black uniform. Noah sewed it.

He did not object. He did not refuse. He did not ask: “Why?”

Because a tailor does not ask. A tailor takes measurements. A tailor sews. A tailor remains silent.

…

The woman served him tea. Again. Hot, strong, with the scent of linden. The same cup. The same crack. The tea — different.

They sat opposite each other. The fire below had gone out — completely, burned to embers, to ash. Outside the window, it was night. A quiet, Hannover night in November.

“Why didn’t you leave?” she asked.

Not then — now. Not in ’33 — now, at this minute, by this window, while the ash smoldered below.

“Someone must take the measurements,” he said.

“Of whom?”

“Of the world. Until it finally turns to dust.”

He was silent for a while. The clock on the wall ticked — not in this room, not in this apartment, but inside him, in that place where time lives for a tailor: not abstract time, but fabric time — time that is measured not in minutes, but in stitches.

“The past cannot be brought back,” he said quietly. “The future we do not know. Do you know what lies between them?”

“The present,” she said.

“No,” said Noah. “A seam.”

He raised his hands — his hands, old, yellowed, with short nails and callouses on the fingertips, callouses that remembered fabric better than he remembered names — and drew his fingers through the air. Across invisible fabric. Over the place where one world is sewn to another.

“The world is not a fabric,” he said. “The world is a seam. The place where the past is sewn to the present. Where life is sewn to death. Where the name is sewn to the body. And if you look closely — the stitches are visible. Coarse. Uneven. Crooked.”

“And you see them?”

“I have seen these stitches my whole life.”

The woman was silent. It grew quiet outside the window. Even the smoke had subsided.

“And you?” Noah asked. “Who are you?”

She smiled. A quiet, distant smile.

“I am the one you sewed,” she said. “Thirty years ago. The dress — blue, with a white collar. You pricked your finger then. Blood fell on the hem. You said: ‘No matter. It will wash out.’ It will wash out… Don’t you remember?”

“I remember.”

“I was lonely. You saw. But you didn’t say. You just sewed.”

“Yes.”

“You closed my wound with fabric. And I went out into the street — beautiful. Calm. Whole.” She paused. “People looked at my dress… Only you looked through it.”

“Yes,” said Noah.

“That is why I am here,” she said. “Because you see. Not the clothes. Not the uniform. But the underside. The seams. The threads that sew the world together. And the wounds that the world hides under the fabric.”

She looked out the window.

“Did you see them? Those others?”

“I see them. I always see them.”

…

He saw them constantly.

Not ghosts — no. Something else. Those who were no longer in that world — the one that ended in October of ’39 — but remained in this one. Neither living nor dead. But stitched through. Stitched through the fabric of reality, just as a lining is stitched: the thread on the outside, the knot on the inside; you pull the thread — and nothing happens, because the knot is stronger than the fabric.

He saw them on the street. Beside the living. Not over them — through them. Like seeing a thread on the underside: it is there, but not here. It is part of the seam that holds the face side, but it is invisible from the face side.

He saw a child — a boy, about eight years old, in a striped robe — who stood at the entrance to the workshop and looked at him. Simply looked. Without words. Without accusation. Without request. He stood and watched, and his eyes were dark, as water is dark at the bottom of a well into which no one has looked for a long time.

And Noah took the measurements.

Not with his hands — with his eyes. Chest circumference — no. Height — no. Sleeve length — no. He took other measurements: the measurement of silence. The measurement of how long a child does not breathe before taking a breath. The measurement of how far his eyes are from his face. The measurement of depth — that very depth at the bottom of which lie things lost by people who will not return.

And he sewed him in.

Into the fabric of reality. He stitched the child through the street, through the stone, through the air — and the boy remained here, in this world, not disappearing, not dissolving, but holding on. Holding onto the thread that the tailor had extended to him.

It was not salvation. Noah did not save. He sewed together. Two worlds. Two times. Two people: the one who was, and the one who is here. And the seam held. Not forever. Not firmly. But it held.

And then Fritz came.

…

He came as they all come: for a suit. But Noah saw in him what he always saw in them: the underside. Under the numbers — a column. Under the column — smoke. Under the smoke — ash. Under the ash — names. The very ones read by the voice from the loudspeaker on Bahnhofstrasse.

Esther Rosenblum. Moritz Klein. Ruth Klein.

Noah Goldstein, born eighteen ninety-two. Place of death: Treblinka. Date of death: August fourteenth, nineteen forty-two.

His name — in a list. His death — in another world. His life — here. And between them — nothing. Neither time, nor space, nor distance. Only a seam.

He sewed a suit for Fritz — dark grey, understated, with narrow lapels. A suit in which one could be anyone. And every stitch — he saw this, because Noah saw everything that was meant to be seen — was a stitch on the wound of history.

The seam of the sleeve — a seam on the wound of the Warsaw Ghetto. The shoulder line — the line of division between those who went to the right and those who went to the left. The lining — a lining made of names, of dates, of ash that fertilized the lawn at the Auschwitz commandant’s house in another life — in that world which was no more, but which continued to exist, as the scent of perfume continues to exist in a room from which a woman left long ago.

Ash is a good fertilizer. The grass is green. The apple trees bloom. The lawn is neat. Neat as a column of figures.

And Noah sewed the suit. He stitched Fritz through the fabric of this world. Secured him with stitches. Made him Hans Weber. A sales representative. A Protestant. One who had not served.

He created a skin for him. Out of wool. Out of chalk. Out of thread. And Fritz donned it. As one dons a suit: carefully, with every button fastened, with a turndown collar and closed seams.

And under the skin — a tattoo. Black. Neat. Blood group. Two letters and a number.

Noah saw it, but remained silent.

Because he is a tailor. And a tailor does not tear the seam. A tailor sews. Even when he knows that under the fabric — there is no man.

…

“You know,” Noah said, and his voice was quiet, old, with that specific tailor’s rustle that one does not hear but feels, “do you know what is strangest of all?”

“What?”

“Everything is fleeting. The suit is fleeting. The workshop is fleeting. The ash is fleeting. Even Christ is fleeting.”

The woman looked at him.

“I didn’t let him in,” Noah said. “Once. He asked for shade. But I was sewing. And I said: ‘Not now. I have an order. Tomorrow.’ Because if the thread breaks in the middle, the whole dress will unravel. But tomorrow — it didn’t come…”

He was silent. The tea had gone cold entirely. The crack on the cup — the same.

“If even the Messiah is not eternal in one house,” he said, “then how am I any better? Why is my ash any more important?”

The woman smiled. She knew what only those who have been sewn from solitude know: that beauty is not in remaining. It is in seeing the seam before it pulls apart.

“You didn’t let Christ in,” she said. “But you let me in. Thirty years ago. When I came — for the first time — for a dress. You didn’t ask why I was crying. You took the measurements. And you sewed. And the dress held.”

“The dress didn’t hold,” said Noah. “The dress covered. Those are different things.”

“For me, they are not,” she said. “For me, the dress was skin. Skin that I didn’t have. You gave me skin. Out of wool. Out of chalk. Out of silence.”

He looked at her. For a long time. The way those who see the underside look: not at the face, but at the seams. Not at the eyes, but at the lining. Not at the woman, but at the wound that had healed because it had been sewn.

“Everything is fleeting,” he repeated. “Even you.”

“Yes,” she replied. “But the seam remains.”

…

The woman stood up. She went to the window.

Below was the workshop. Smoldering ash. Black walls. Smoke that no longer rose but crawled along the ground, like mist over a river.

“Is this the end?” she asked.

“No,” said Noah. “This is a stitch. One stitch. Another stitch. The world holds. Not firmly. But it holds.”

He also stood up. He went to the window. Beside her.

“Ash is a good fertilizer,” he said. “I saw it — in another world. In the one that was no more. There was a garden there. Beautiful. Neat. With a lawn. And the grass was green. Because ash is a good fertilizer. There were calculations about this. And the calculations added up. And the columns were straight. And the handwriting — neat.”

He paused.

“And it is the same here. My ash will lie upon the earth. And in the spring — grass will grow. And it will be green. Because ash is a good fertilizer. No matter whose.”

The woman looked at him.

“Are you not bitter?”

Noah smiled. A quiet, bright smile, the kind worn by people who see beauty where others see only ash.

“Bitterness is when you do not understand. And I understand.”

He looked down — at the ground, at the ash, at what remained of the patterns, the spools, the thirty years of his life.

“We exist,” he said. “We observe. We change. And the world? The world continues to turn. Like a top. Like a shuttle. Like a needle.”

The woman stood beside him. Dress — blue. Collar — white. She was — and she was not. She was the seam. the very one that holds two worlds together. The one that is not visible from the face side. The one that holds.

“You are eternal,” she said. Not a question. A statement.

“No,” said Noah. “I was called. As a river is called to flow. As grass is called to grow. As thread is called to hold. I am not eternal. I am necessary. And the necessary is not the same as the eternal. The necessary is that without which the seam breaks. And the eternal is that which breaks itself.”

He paused.

“I am a thread. And threads break. But not today.”

…

The woman left. Without saying goodbye. Without giving a name. She simply left, as those who have been sewn leave: quietly, soundlessly, leaving behind not a scent, not a trace, but a measurement. The measurement of her solitude. The measurement of her dress. The measurement of the seam.

Noah remained.

…

Morning. November. Hannover.

He stood on the threshold, before the ash, before the black walls, before the last stitch of his last workshop. In his vest — the only thing he had left. In his glasses, slipped down his nose. With his hands in his pockets.

He knelt. He took a pinch of ash between his thumb and index finger. He looked at it. The ash was grey. Fine. Like chalk. Like tailor’s chalk. Only grey.

He smiled.

A quiet smile. A morning smile. The smile of a man who sees what others do not: that ash is the same as chalk. Only it is the last. The one with which they draw the final line — on the final fabric — of the final world.

And that is normal.

Because everything is fleeting. Even ash.

Steps.

Behind his back — on the wet asphalt — steps rang out. Heavy. Uneven. The steps of a man who is going not to somewhere, but from somewhere.

Noah did not turn around.

“Herr Goldstein?”

A man’s voice. Young. With a slight accent. The voice of a man who has no language, just as one has no language when they have lost everything except their voice.

Noah turned.

The man stood on the sidewalk. Young — about thirty. Thin. In a coat that was not his size — too narrow, from someone else’s shoulder, with frayed elbows. His face was grey from the cold and the road. His eyes were dark, as water is dark at the bottom of a well.

His hands held nothing. Only hands. Clean. Thin. Without callouses. Hands that had done nothing themselves. Or had done something. But long ago.

The man looked at the ash. Then at Noah.

“I was told you are a good tailor,” he said. And in his voice was what Noah had heard a hundred times, a thousand times — a request that doesn’t sound like a request, but sounds like a diagnosis: “I need a suit.”

Noah looked at him.

He looked as those who see the underside look: not at the face, but at the seams. Not at the eyes, but at the lining. Not at the man, but at the column.

And he saw.

He saw the wound. Small, dark, pulsating. The wound of a man who has lost everything: name, form, place — and now stands on the sidewalk, before the ash, and asks for a suit as one asks for skin.

“Take off your coat,” Noah said softly. “Let’s see what you have under your shoulders.”

He took from his vest pocket — the only thing he had left — a needle. Thin. Long. With a blunt end. A needle that had not burned. A needle that remained. A needle made from the bone of a tilapia, which remembers everything: all fabrics, all seams, all measurements, all names. And the sea. And the fisherman…

He took out the thread.

He threaded it.

He did not ask the name. He simply ran his hand over the man’s shoulder. His hands worked on their own. Chest circumference — ninety-four. Sleeve length — sixty-one. And under the numbers — a man. With a wound. With a memory. With a dark, pulsating point in the depths that will not heal. But can be covered.

With fabric. With a seam. With a stitch.

The needle entered the cloth.