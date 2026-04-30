The Officer

From the cycle “The Limbo Zone”, Story Four

Klein stood on the watchtower and looked down — not like a guard, but like a sculptor evaluating clay.

He liked the comparison. Clay resists. Clay tends to slump, to lose its contour, to return to mud. The master’s task is to force it to remember the form. Even after the master removes his hands.

In 1936, Dachau was a showcase. Journalists were brought here. They were shown clean barracks, a library, an orchestra. Klein despised this window-dressing. The orchestra played out of tune. The library was a dusty stage set. The camp’s true beauty lay elsewhere.

It lay in the silence that followed the command “Attention!” In that moment when a thousand pairs of lungs freeze simultaneously, and the air becomes hard as crystal.

From the memorandum of Hauptsturmführer Ludwig Klein, instructor of the educational course at Dachau concentration camp, to Standartenführer T. Eicke

Respected Standartenführer,

I deem it necessary to report on the results of the first quarter of the educational program for prisoners of Blocks I–IV.

During the past period, 312 prisoners completed the mandatory labor training course. Of these, 47 (15%) showed significant improvement in disciplinary metrics. 198 (63%) showed moderate improvement. 67 (21%) showed no recorded improvement.

I ask you to pay attention to the latter group.

The problem, I am convinced, is not a lack of discipline. The problem lies in the quality of the material. A piece of wood that is bent can be straightened. A piece of wood that is rotting can only be replaced.

I attach the table of indicators.

Respectfully, L. Klein.

Entry in the inspection log. May 12, 1936

Observation: Morning roll call. The fog over the parade ground dissipates at a 45-degree angle, exposing the geometry of the formation. The prisoners’ bodies are aligned in lines parallel to the horizon. The deviation from the spinal axis in Subject #4412 is 2 degrees.

Correction: A strike of the cane to the lumbar region.

Result: Instant straightening.

Conclusion: Pain is an eraser that rubs out the mistakes of nature.

…

Yes, he liked the Dachau of thirty-six. It was a laboratory of the spirit, smelling of bleach and freshly painted barracks. Here, they didn’t kill for no reason yet—that would have been pedagogically illiterate. Here, they corrected.

Eicke called it a “model camp.” Foreigners came — French, British, Americans. They walked across the parade ground, took photographs, and nodded. The Times wrote: “the order is impressive.” Le Temps wrote: “the system deserves attention.”

It flattered him.

“Look at them,” Klein said to a young adjutant, pointing to the formation. “These are not people. These are rough drafts. Our task is to rewrite them in a calligraphic hand.”

In the Dachau library, Klein personally arranged the books. Goethe had to stand next to Schiller so that the spines formed a perfectly level line. If a book protruded by even a millimeter, Klein’s eye would begin to twitch. The world, in his opinion, suffered from “chronic scoliosis,” and only the SS was the corset capable of holding it back from collapse.

From a personal diary

Today, Prisoner #209 (a former lawyer from Vienna) asked me: “Herr Hauptsturmführer, is it really possible to teach a love of order through solitary confinement?”

I replied to him: “Solitary confinement is order itself, compressed to the size of a single room. You are simply too dispersed in space, my friend. We are helping you to pull yourself together.”

…

Klein believed in this. When he struck a prisoner, he felt like a surgeon, not an executioner. He searched for a “focal point” in people but found only meat that squelched under his boot. That squelching was a false note in his symphony.

If a prisoner dies without accepting order, he thought, it is a pedagogical failure. Death should be the final chord of a mastered lesson. The corpse should lie straight, arms at its sides, face toward the flag. If the corpse contorts — it means the teacher explained it poorly.

Once, an SS private shot a runaway in the back. The body fell into a ditch, its leg catching on the wire, hanging in an absurd, broken pose. Klein threw a fit—not for the killing, but for the pose.

“You have turned an act of justice into a farce!” he shouted, poking his whip at the twisted limb. “Death is the period at the end of a sentence. And you have made a blot! Remove it! Fix it! And henceforth, shoot so that the body falls along the marking lines!”

The private did not understand. Klein saw in his eyes the dull incomprehension of a butcher. This was more irritating than the prisoners’ resistance. A butcher sees only meat. An educator sees a soul that must be broken and reassembled.

From the minutes of Lesson #47. Block II. December 3, 1936

Topic: The role of labor in personality formation. Instructor: Hauptsturmführer L. Klein. Present: 89 prisoners.

I began with the question: “Why are you here?”

No answer followed. I repeated the question. Silence.

Then I said: “You are here because you have forgotten what labor is. Labor is not a punishment. Labor is a form. Form is order. Order is freedom.”

Prisoner #1547 (B., former lawyer, Vienna) raised his hand. I permitted him to speak.

“And if a person cannot work? Due to illness? Due to age?

I replied: “Then that person requires not labor, but care. Care is also a form. Sometimes — the last one.”

I wrote this in my notebook that evening and reread it three times. “Care is also a form. Sometimes — the last one.” It seemed to me well-said. Correctly said. Pedagogically precise.

Now I think: perhaps it was terribly said. But then — no. Then I was young, and I had faith, and faith is a language in which “terrible” sounds like “correct.”

From a memorandum by L. Klein to the Deputy Head of the Reich Security Main Office, Hartmut Meyer

Topic: “The problem is incapable of labor elements in the camp system.”

Respected Oberführer,

Over the past twenty months, I have conducted observations of a group of prisoners deemed non-productive (Block III, wards 7–12, currently 134 persons).

The results of the observations allow for the following conclusions:

Non-productive prisoners constitute 8% of the total population but consume 23% of the medications and 31% of the food rations intended for the productive. The presence of the non-productive in general barracks demoralizes the productive prisoners, reducing output by 12–15%. The mortality rate in the non-productive group is 34% per year (natural). The remaining 66% continue to occupy space, consume resources, and affect the general moral climate.

I believe that the pedagogical approach successfully applied by me to productive prisoners can be adapted for work with the non-productive group.

If discipline is a form of love, then liberation from suffering is the highest form of discipline.

I request a meeting to discuss the details.

Respectfully, L. Klein.

…

By 1938, Klein’s pedagogy had hit a ceiling. There appeared those who could not be “straightened.” The disabled. The mentally ill. Children with empty eyes.

But the wind shifted. New directives arrived from Berlin. The word “re-education” gave way to the words “racial hygiene.” Lists appeared. Lists of those who could not be corrected. Those whose clay was defective from the start.

Klein met this with professional interest. He studied the materials of the T-4 program. Euthanasia. The killing of the “unworthy.” For a bureaucrat, it was statistics. For a doctor, it was a procedure. For Klein, it became a revelation.

He saw in T-4 the logical conclusion of his pedagogy.

If a student is incapable of learning, keeping him in school is an insult to the school. If an organism is incapable of order, its existence is an error in the text of being. An error should not be corrected. An error must be struck out.

In the same year, in Berlin, in the building at Tiergartenstraße 4, Klein discovered a new kind of art—statistics. Polite men in glasses and bookkeepers sat there. They drank coffee and discussed the “cost of a useless mouth.”

“Look at these figures, Klein,” an official said, tapping his pencil on a table. — Maintaining one schizophrenic costs the state 4,800 Reichsmarks a year. For that money, we can train three healthy soldiers. A schizophrenic is an unprofitable project.

Klein was fascinated. Murder, dressed in an accounting report, lost its filth. It became “optimization.”

From a personal diary

They summoned me to Berlin.

Berlin is not a city. Berlin is a temperature. Hot, nervous, frantic. People walk fast, cars honk, newspapers scream with headlines. The absorption of Austria. “Anschluss.” The Führer entered Vienna, and Vienna applauded.

I walked along Wilhelmstrasse and felt out of place. Not because I didn’t know the way. Because the scale was different. Dachau is a laboratory. Small, quiet, with clean floors and a schedule. Berlin is a factory. Whistles, steam, wheels. A machine that works.

I was led into the building. A sign: “Foundation for Racial Hygiene and Demographic Policy.” A beautiful name. Long. Correct.

Inside — an office. Large, dark, with a portrait of the Führer on the wall (of course — a portrait of the Führer). Behind the desk — a man. Tall, thin, with thin-rimmed glasses. Not military. A civilian. He smiled.

“Doctor Klein? Please, sit down.”

I sat.

He took out a folder. Opened it. Skimmed it.

“Your note. The problem is incapable of labor elements. The phrasing: ‘deliverance from suffering is the highest form of discipline.’ Beautiful.”

I didn’t know what to answer. “Thank you” would have been strange. “Correct” would have been presumptuous. I remained silent.

“We are working on a project,” he continued. “The essence: the medical liberation of patients who suffer from incurable diseases. The disabled. The mentally ill. The genetically inferior. People who cannot return to a full life.”

He spoke the way architects speak of a building. Calmly. Technically. Without emotion. People are not people. People are a construction. And a construction that doesn’t hold is demolished.

“Your approach interests us,” he said. “You call it pedagogy. We call it hygiene. But it doesn’t change the essence. The essence is the same: quality is more important than quantity. Every organism that does not function is a load on the system. The system cannot afford such loads.

“How many?” I asked.

“In Germany — about 300,000. Including the camps.”

I calculated in my head. 300,000. If there are 134 people in a group — as in my Block III —that’s 2,238 groups. 2,238 lessons. 2,238 times one will have to stand before the formation and explain that liberation from suffering is care.

“I am ready,” I said.

He smiled.

“We know.”

…

“We do not kill,” Klein explained at a staff meeting in Hadamar, adjusting his glasses. “We annul a debt. We return a biological credit to nature. It is an act of supreme hygiene. Imagine that the Reich is a living room. We are simply wiping the dust in the corners where the broom of an ordinary school cannot reach.”

During this period, Klein acquired a “favorite” — Wolfgang. A six-year-old boy with Down syndrome who was always smiling. Klein observed him through the glass.

“What an absurd waste of matter,” Klein whispered. “There is no discipline in that smile. It is amorphous.”

Before sending Wolfgang to the “shower room,” Klein ordered that he be given a chocolate bar.

“The aesthetics of the gesture,” he said instructively to a sergeant. “We are not brutes. We see off a student who failed the program with some dignity. Let the last thing he feels be sweetness, not fear. The system must be kind to those it erases.”

When the gas began to flow through the pipes, Klein stood nearby and timed it with a chronometer. 14 minutes. 14 minutes until total silence.

“Excellent,” he noted in his book. “No unnecessary movements. The cleanest lesson of my life.”

…

In the spring of thirty-nine, in the bar of the Hotel Adlon, Klein met Fritz Lang—an adjutant with the cold eyes of an engineer. They drank whiskey and argued about the future.

“Your pedagogy is amateurish, Klein,” Lang said, laying blueprints on the table. “You fuss over every imbecile, giving him chocolates. The Reich needs factories for processing chaos. Look: here are crematoria with increased throughput. Here are gas chambers disguised as bathhouses. We will make death work on a conveyor belt.”

Klein peered into the blueprints. His pupils dilated.

“Showers,” Klein murmured. “Clever. You make them wash before death. A symbolic purification. I like it. It adds depth to the ritual.”

“It is practical,” Fritz corrected. “They walk in themselves. Without panic. Savings on escort time — forty percent.”

Klein looked at Fritz with respect.

“You are an architect, Lang. You are building a temple. And I… I am merely a priest who performs the service. But tell me, colleague. What happens when the students run out? When we have cleansed the Reich of all the defective ones?”

Fritz froze. His finger stopped over the ventilation scheme.

“The students will not run out,” he said quietly. “There will always be new ones. There will always be filth trying to penetrate the house. Our work is eternal. We are the guardians of the threshold.”

Klein continued to look.

“Heat recovery from the burning of bodies to heat the barracks?” he whispered. “Lang, that… that is poetry. That is absolute order, where even death becomes fuel for the life of the system.”

“Exactly,” Lang leaned back complacently in his chair. “We will build a world where there are no crooked lines. Where every atom will know its place in the formation.”

“But what happens when we have cleansed everyone?” Klein asked, and his voice suddenly wavered. “When not a single weed remains?”

Lang looked at him like he was an idiot.

“A gardener never rests, Klein. A weed is a state of mind. There will always be someone who stands slightly crooked. There will always be work for our ruler.”

“Guard your briefcase, Lang,” Klein said, finishing his whiskey. “The future lies within it. But remember: paper endures everything. But reality… reality has a way of resisting. Sometimes the ruler breaks against a bone.”

Fritz smiled confidently.

“My ruler is made of steel, Klein. It does not break.”

…

In the first days of September 1939, when the tanks were already rolling through Poland, Klein sat in his office. List No. 1 lay on his desk. Fifteen names. Hadamar.

No. 7: Willi. Age: 7 years. Diagnosis: Cerebral palsy.

No. 13: Peter. Age: 5 years. Diagnosis: Microcephaly.

He looked at the numbers “5,” “7.” The same question as in thirty-six. What to do with those who cannot? The answer was before him. On paper. The answer was—him.

He took a pen. Black, with a gold nib. And signed.

Ludwig Klein. SS Hauptsturmführer

The signature was clear. Confident. A teacher’s signature.

“They have finally learned their lesson,” he said to the empty room.

From a personal diary

I sat in the room. A mug of barley coffee on the table. And the list. Fifteen names. I read them aloud. Quietly. One by one. Karl. Fritz. Otto. Anna… Willi… Peter…

Fifteen voices I will never hear. Fifteen pairs of eyes that will never look at the sky.

I lay down. I fell asleep. And I dreamed of a table. Oak. And four glasses of horilka. And the fourth — before an empty chair. And a woman’s voice. She sang to me.

And I realized — not with my mind, but with something below the ribs — that I am the same. Like Karl with the shard in his head. Like Willi. Like Peter. I am just as broken. I just talk about gardens and weeds. But in reality — I am in the same block. On the same bunk.

I woke up from an explosion. The British. Night. I lay and listened, and every explosion was a name. Karl. Fritz. Otto. Anna… Fifteen explosions. Fifteen lessons.

From a personal diary

Lesson over.

…

Two words. He had nothing more to write.

At that time, he did not yet know that in a month the Reich would collapse, that his lists would become evidence, that his pedagogy would be called a crime. He did not yet know that he would say to Fritz: “Burn the briefcase.” Not out of fear. But because an aesthete cannot allow his art to become a farce. So that sacred texts do not fall to the barbarians.

Burning the briefcase is the final act of pedagogical will. To admit: the lesson is over. The school is closed. The teacher is leaving.

And the students… the students will remain. Living, incorrect, chaotic. And that will be his greatest defeat. The life he despised will outlive his order.

But then, he walked down the corridor, his heels clicking a rhythm, and he believed: he had won. He had signed the list. He had placed the period.

And the period was perfect.

And somewhere out there, in the “grey zone,” on a dusty road, the ghost of the boy Wolfgang continued to chew his eternal chocolate, smiling at the man who thought he could straighten God.