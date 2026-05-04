The Dress

From the cycle “Zone Limbo”, Story Eight

I remember everything.

Not the way humans remember — winding, uneven, full of gaps and distortions. Not the way cities remember — by streets, squares, and facades. Not the way wars remember — with dates, maps, and figures.

I remember with my body.

My body is fabric. My sleeves are years. My collar is the border between what is spoken and what remains silent. My lining is the underside that no one sees, but which — I know — is the only thing that is real.

I remember my hands.

Yes — mine. Because the tailor’s hands were my hands, just as the hands of every woman who put me on were my hands, and every woman who took me off, and every woman who hung me on a hanger and walked away — forever or for an hour, to a shop or to a gas chamber — and I saw no difference in these departures. To fabric, all departures are the same: the hands let go, and the fabric hangs.

At first, I had neither name, nor voice, nor memory — until I did. Memory arrived with the first needle that entered me and left a trace — not a wound, but a seam; not pain, but the place where I became myself. Before that, I was nothing. A piece. A cut. A diagonal, two hundred and twenty grams per meter, worsted spinning, dark blue — the color called “midnight” in catalogs, but in life, the color of water when a stone has already fallen into it, but the ripples have not yet reached the shore.

I remember the needle.

Thin, long, with a blunt end. I remember how it entered me — and I remember the pain. Not physical — fabric does not feel pain any more than a stone does. Another kind. The pain of being sewn. The pain of being attached to something. To a body. To a place. To a time. When you cease to be fabric and become a dress.

When you cease to be your own and become someone’s.

He sewed me for four days. Four days and three nights. The kerosene lamp smoked. The chalk rustled across my surface. The needle went in, out, in, out. In-out. Stitch by stitch. And every stitch — I remember — was a prayer. Not of words, but of hands. A prayer of fingers that knew they were creating something destined to live longer than its creator.

And so it was.

His father was no longer working then. He sat in a chair by the window in the house on Reichenbacherstrasse and watched the river. His eyes were clouded — not from tears, but from time, from that particular fog that descends upon people when they cease to distinguish between “still” and “already.” But his hands — they lived. His hands remembered. His hands could still do. And the son brought him the fabric — spread it out on the table, laid the chalk, the scissors, the ruler beside it — and the old man looked at the blue crêpe de Chine and said:

“It is good. Lyon?”

“Lyon.”

“Lyon will not see it.”

He was silent for a moment.

“Things live longer than cities, Shoifele. Remember that.”

And he remembered.

…

The first was Helga.

Not the one you know. The other one. Before. Helga Müller — twenty-three years old, a secretary at an insurance company, living on Victoria-Luise-Platz in a room with wallpaper featuring tiny blue flowers, overlooking a courtyard where the neighbor’s children played hopscotch.

She came to him in the autumn of ’31. She sat on the chair. She took off her coat. He took the measurements — and I saw his hands touching what was destined to become me for the first time: thin, yellow, with short nails and callouses on the fingertips. His hands saw — I felt it, the way fabric feels the difference between a hot and cold iron: not by temperature, but by structure. His fingers read my fibers—and found the truth within them.

He sewed me. Blue crêpe de Chine. A white collar. A fastening on the back — five tiny buttons covered in fabric, invisible when the dress is worn. Sleeves to the elbow, with cuffs. A fitted waist. A skirt just below the knee. A dress in which one could live.

“It is a good dress,” Noah said. “In this, one can survive the end of the world.”

“Why?” she asked.

“Because it is not yours. It is your shadow. And a shadow does not burn.”

She did not understand then. She would understand — later. When it was too late.

…

Helga put me on — and I felt it.

Not warmth — fabric does not feel warmth. Not a touch — fabric does not feel touches. But something else. That void that lives inside people when they are lonely. That wound Noah saw under the skin, under the fabric, under the smile. I felt it — and I covered it.

Not because I wanted to. Not because I could. But because fabric always covers. It is its nature. It is its craft. Just as the craft of the needle is to pierce. Just as the craft of the thread is to join. The craft of fabric is to cover.

And I covered her loneliness. With blue silk. With a white collar. With five buttons on the back.

And she went out into the street — beautiful. Calm. Whole.

People looked at me — at my color, at my collar, at the line of my waist — and they saw a beautiful woman in a beautiful dress.

But I saw — from the inside, from the place where the fabric touches the skin — the wound. Small. Dark. A pulsating wound.

And I was silent.

Because a dress is always silent.

…

November ninth, thirty-eight.

Helga stood before the mirror — in her apartment on Victoria-Luise-Platz, adjusting her collar — white, clean, perfect. Outside the window, November stood grey and damp, and nothing —n othing gave warning.

And then, a sound.

Not an explosion — no. A crunch. Thin, glassy, piercing — the crunch of a storefront being struck, the glass cascading onto the sidewalk, thousands of shards glinting in the morning light as shards glint — when you do not know that they are someone’s life.

She went to the window.

Below — on the street, on the sidewalk, in front of the shop — men stood. Men in brown. Men in black. With torches, though no light could be seen from the torches — it was day, there was light, it was November — the torches were superfluous, as a scream is superfluous when the blows are struck in silence. They broke the windows. They smashed the doors. They dragged furniture onto the sidewalk and set it on fire.

And nearby, by the wall, stood an old man — small, hunched, in a coat that was far too large for him—and he watched, and he did not move, and his face was empty. Not frightened. Not angry. Empty. As empty as the faces of those who are no longer here, who have already retreated inside, into that last room that has not yet been broken.

Helga stood by the window. In my blue. In my white. And she watched.

And I felt her body. I felt the skin under the fabric turn cold. Not from fear — from that particular cold that comes when a person realizes the world is not what it pretended to be. That the world is something else. That under the upholstery — there is not wood, but bone. That under the flowers — there is not earth, but ash.

She stood and was silent.

She returned to the mirror. Adjusted her collar. Took her handbag. She went out — into the back courtyard, into the garden, and sat on a bench under a chestnut tree, and closed her eyes, and sat — for two hours, for three hours, until the noise subsided, until the glass stopped ringing, until the smell of burning became familiar — and when she opened her eyes, the world around her was as it had been. The same chestnut tree. The same grey sky. Nothing had changed.

But I lay upon her shoulders. And I had not changed either.

Because I am a dress. I do not choose. I embrace. I embrace equally the shoulders of those who watch and the shoulders of those who turn away.

A week later, Helga took me to a commission shop. She folded me neatly. Laid me on the counter. She did not say goodbye. She left.

…

I do not know how many hands have held me.

The commission shop. Then — a stall in Charlottenburg. Then — the basket of a street vendor at a market in Moabit. Then — hands. Hands. Hands. Women’s hands — thin, broad, calloused, soft, young, old. Every pair of hands — its own temperature. Its own pressure. Its own silence.

I was put on and taken off. Put on for an outing. For a visit. For church. For Sunday lunch. For a date that never happened. For a funeral that no one attended.

And every time, I felt one thing: detachment. Every woman who put me on—detached herself. Not from me — from the world. As if the blue fabric, the white collar — were a screen behind which one could hide. Not from the cold. Not from the rain. From what was happening around them. From the windows being broken. From the names being shouted. From the smoke that was coming — from where? —it was unknown from where, but it came, and the smell — sweetish, cloying, a smell that made one want to cover one’s nose, but one could not cover one’s nose because the smell was already inside.

They put me on and became cleaner. As if the fabric were a filter, letting through only silence. Only peace. Only that impossible, glassy impossibility of being here and not being here at the same time.

And I lived.

Not with a body — fabric does not live. Not with a mind — fabric has no mind. I held myself together by stitches. Every stitch that fastened me was a thread tying me to the world. And as long as the stitches held — I existed. And the stitches held — because no one pulled. No one tore. No one resisted.

I existed in silence. In indifference. In that absolute, textile submission that does not choose, does not decide, does not act, but simply is.

And I was at peace.

Not because I wanted to be. But because I could not want. Fabric has no desires. Fabric has only form. And as long as the form is whole, as long as the seams hold, as long as the collar is white, the fabric is satisfied. Not with happiness. Not with grief. But with fullness. That particular textile fullness that arrives when every thread is in its place.

…

The second one came in the spring.

In that world — in the world that was not in this world — there was a city. One of the cities. And there was a garden there.

Small. Well-kept. Behind the commandant’s house, behind a hedge of privet, with roses and dahlias, with gravel-strewn paths, with an apple tree in the middle that bloomed every April — white, thick, obscenely beautiful — and grass that was green, impossibly green, because it was fertilized with ash, and ash is a good fertilizer; there were calculations about this, and the calculations always added up.

The second was the commandant’s wife. I did not know her name. Fabric does not distinguish names. Fabric distinguishes bodies — by warmth, by scent, by the rhythm of breathing. And bodies are alike. All bodies are alike: ribs, shoulder blades, the curve of the back, the hollow between the collarbones. All bodies are the same in what is hidden: in the wound, in the loneliness, in that place where neither light, nor word, nor fabric reaches.

She found me in a wardrobe. Took me out. Tried me on.

And I felt her warmth. Not physical — bodily. The warmth of a living person who does not know. Who does not know that the grass in her garden is green from ash. Does not know that the smoke from the chimney over the hill — is not from a factory. Does not know that her husband is the commandant of that which she does not see, because she does not want to see it, because to see is to know, and to know is to be responsible, and to be responsible is to cease being herself.

And I covered her.

I covered her ignorance. I covered her lack of knowledge. I covered it — with blue fabric. With a white collar. With five buttons on the back.

And she went out into the garden.

The woman walked along the path — over the gravel that crunched under her shoes — and her blue dress brushed against the roses. Red. Scarlet. Dark. Dewdrops on the petals glistened. The morning light fell upon my fabric, and I shone. Not from pride. Not from beauty. But from the touch of something living.

The roses were alive. And I touched them.

My hems glided over the petals — tenderly, slowly — and the petals responded: bending, unbending, leaving pink pollen on my fabric that would not be rubbed away. Never. Not by soap. Not by time. It remained in my fibers. Just as names remain in the fibers of time.

And the woman walked. And behind the privet hedge—the very one that separated her garden from the world — was smoke. Not the kind the eyes see. But the kind the fabric feels: viscous, sweetish, cloying—smoke that penetrates the fibers and remains. Forever.

She sat on a bench. Drank tea. From a white cup. With sugar. And nearby, on a small table, lay a book — open, face down — and the wind turned the pages, and the wind smelled — of grass, and sun, and something else, something sweetish, cloying, the very thing that chills the skin, though it does not make the fabric cold, because fabric is not afraid.

Behind the wall, children were singing.

I heard them. Because I heard everything. Every breath. Every whisper. Every note. A dress is an eardrum stretched over a body, and every vibration of the air is recorded in the fabric, as sound is recorded in the grooves of a record: invisibly, inaudibly, but forever.

The children sang quietly. Thinly. Wordlessly — almost, as those who have no voice sing, but have — a melody:

Wake up, come free,

And look around…

The woman did not hear.

But I heard.

Once—in the garden, under the apple tree—a man stood. Tall. In uniform. With a pipe. He looked at the flowers. Then at his wife. Then at the smoke. Then back at the flowers. And in his gaze—I saw, because I saw everything—there was no evil. No indifference. But order. The order of a man who is accustomed to everything being in its place: flowers in the garden, wife on the bench, smoke in the chimney. And he saw only the order. And his order was beautiful. And his beauty was correct. And his correctness was absolute.

And behind the wall, the children sang.

And he did not hear.

Because the wall was high. And the smoke was thin. And the children were quiet. And he was the commandant. And the garden was his. And the wife was his. And the dress — mine — was on his wife. And it — was clean.

…

Then came the day when the woman took me off. For the last time. Folded me neatly. Put me in a suitcase. Closed it. The locks clicked.

And I went away.

I do not know where. I do not know when. A dress does not know time. It knows only darkness. The darkness of a suitcase. Darkness in which there is no light, no sound, no smoke. Only fabric. Only me. Only my stitches, which hold. Which do not tear. Which remember.

…

I do not know when or how. I know only hands.

Hands. Others. Warm. Tired. With invisible callouses on the palms — not tailor’s callouses, but of the earth, the callouses of a person who dug, kneaded, carried. Women’s hands — but firm, strong, the hands of a mother who holds. Not a child. Not a bag. Herself. Holding her body in space, as one holds a lantern in the darkness: not to light the way, but so as not to forget where you are.

She put me on. I did not know her name. But I knew her silence.

The silence was different. Not the Berlin silence of the first Helga, which was the silence of loneliness. Not the silence in the garden, the silence of the commandant’s wife, which was the silence of ignorance. This was deeper. Heavier. This was the silence of a person who had seen — and remained silent. Not because she could not speak. Because silence had become her skin.

She wore me, and I felt it.

And I felt the smoke.

In her lungs. In her throat. In her fibers. As if she were breathing not air, but ash. And exhaling silence. And every breath — every exhalation — was recorded in my fabric, as sound is recorded in the grooves of a record.

…

The meadow.

I remember the meadow. Because I remember everything.

April again. The grass — young, green, an impossible color that occurs only once a year, in the last week of April, when the earth has decided to live but has not yet forgotten winter. Dandelions—yellow, round, shamelessly bright. An apple tree is in bloom. The petals — white-pink, translucent —whirl in the air, and the wind — light, smelling of clover and warmed earth — touches the branches.

She is wearing me. On a blanket. Reading a book — an old one, in paperback, with dog-eared corners. Boys are playing ten paces away. The older one— about eight, serious, with a straight back. The younger one — five, round-faced, with knees stained green.

And I lay upon her shoulders. And I saw.

I saw everything. The petals. The dandelions. The grass. The sun breaking through the canopy. A bird that began to sing in the foliage — one note, long, low, trembling.

I felt her fingers on my fabric. Felt how she stroked the page. How the wind stroked the hem. How the sun stroked the collar.

And I saw —beyond the fence. On the country road. An olive-green car. An officer in a beret. Watching the meadow. The woman. The boys.

I saw a book. On the passenger seat. Thick, in a dark binding. With gold embossing on the spine — half-faded, almost unreadable.

And I was not surprised. Because I am a dress. A dress has no surprise. A dress has form. And as long as the form is whole, the dress exists.

And the form was whole.

The woman closed her eyes. Turned her face to the sun. Her lips moved slightly — not a word, but the shadow of a word, the beginning of a melody.

The younger one tugged at my hem.

“Mama! Sing that song! You know — the sad one! The non-German one!”

“Silly! It’s Spanish!” The older one rolled his eyes.

The younger one tapped his brother’s shoulder — not painfully, but playfully — and with a joyful squeal, dashed across the meadow. The older one broke into a chase.

They ran through the grass, their blonde heads flickering in the spring sun.

And I felt his fingers on my hem. Small. Warm. The fingers of a child living in a world where the meadow is beautiful, where the apple tree blooms, Mama is nearby, and the smoke — is far away. So far away it cannot be seen. Cannot be heard. Cannot be smelled.

But I remembered.

I remembered the smoke. I remembered the children. I remembered the barracks, and the ash, and the roses, and the tea from a white cup, and the silence — the silence that stands behind the wall when, behind the wall — someone is screaming, but the wall is high and the scream is quiet, and between them — is nothing. Only fabric. Only me.

…

I do not know when she took me off for the last time.

I know only the wardrobe.

Dark. Quiet. Smelling of citrus zest and old wood. I hung on a hanger, folded, neat, with a white collar turned toward the light — toward that narrow crack that lets light through the door—and the light fell upon my collar — a thin, golden stripe, and the stripe shimmered.

I hung and I waited.

Not for a person — no. I did not wait for a person. I waited for nothing. I waited for silence. I waited for that absolute, wardrobe peace that comes when a thing is in its place. When the hanger holds. When the fabric lies still. When the seams are whole. And the stitches hold.

I hung.

A year. Ten. A hundred. A thousand. I do not know. Fabric has no time. Fabric has structure. Fibers. Threads. Weave. And as long as the structure is whole, the fabric exists. Beyond time. Beyond history. Beyond everything.

The children stopped singing. Not because they fell silent. But because I ceased to hear. Not because I went deaf. But because the stitches weakened. Not because they broke. But because the hands that held them loosened. One by one. Ten hands. A hundred. A thousand. A million. Each one let go of the thread. Each one stopped pulling. Each one went away.

And I remained.

Alone.

In the wardrobe.

Blue. With a white collar. Clean. Eternal. And absolutely dead.

This is my sentence.

Not because memory is heavy. But because it is powerless.

I remember everyone.

And I did nothing.

Because I am a dress.

And a dress does not act. A dress embraces. Equally tenderly—the executioner and the victim. Equally purely—truth and lie. Equally patiently—silence and scream.

And I am eternal.

Eternal — because I am clean.

Clean — because I am indifferent.

Indifferent — because I am a dress.

And this is my seam.