Little Lily. Chapter 8. The Ringing Void

That night, Tamar came for the last time before everything changed.

For the last time before the world—not their camp world, and not the world of Okinawa, but the world itself, in its cosmic entirety—did what a shattered teacup does: flew into fragments.

Yuriko lay on the mat and looked up at the tent canvas swaying in the wind. By the beginning of August, the heat over Shimabuku had become unbearable. It no longer descended from the sky, but rose from the very earth—thick, trembling, smelling of salt, mothballs, and the exhalations of thousands of bodies. Time in the camp was melting. Hinata slept nearby on his stomach, his arms thrown wide, moving his lips in a funny way, as if he still remembered the rare sweetness of a rationed sweet potato. Miko breathed evenly, one arm thrown behind her head, and her face in the twilight of the tent looked like a white, frozen plaster cast.

Yuriko was not asleep. She waited with her body, her skin, that deep place inside that feels the drop in atmospheric pressure before a typhoon. That place knew: Tamar would come. For two weeks now, this scorching delusion had haunted her every night, becoming closer, clearer, more inevitable.

And Tamar came.

Fire was everywhere. The city burned entirely, from edge to edge, with a terrible, fatal beauty. It was a great city of white stone—with narrow, steep streets, arches, and pools in which there was no longer water, but dark, clotted blood. The white stone turned black, covered in soot. On the hill, above this fiery abyss, towered the massive House of God—a Temple with a golden roof. It burned slowly, with heavy dignity, as if not dying, but transforming, turning from stone into pure, punishing light. Below, in the smoke, people screamed and the iron of foreign soldiers clanged, encased in armor that looked like the shiny backs of beetles.

Tamar stood on the flat roof, and the hot wind whipped her long black hair. Tears dried instantly on her cheeks, leaving salty trails.

Beside her stood her father. Tall, strong, with a face dried by desert winds. Yuriko recognized this face—in its terrible, unwavering calmness there was something of the teacher in the exact second when he stood in the entrance of the cave and ordered the squad to die.

Her father embraced her—tightly, until her ribs ached, as if saying goodbye. He smelled of sweat, smoke, and metal.

“It’s time, Tamar,” he said, and his voice was drier than ash. “We are going to our people. We are leaving for the rock in the desert. Everything is over here.”

His arms unclasped. The warmth left, leaving an icy emptiness. Tamar turned to run, but before that, she looked back for the last time at the burning sacred city.

And in that moment, the sky split open.

A flash tore through the darkness above the horizon. It was absolutely soundless, but thousands of times brighter than the midday sun—a blinding, unnatural, retina-searing white light. And behind it, slightly to the left, beyond the edge of the earth, a second flash bloomed. These two impossible suns did not belong to the ancient world. They came from somewhere in the distant future to erase the past forever. The air shuddered, the color of the sky became an impossible violet-gray, and in this ruthless radiance the white city, the Temple, the golden roof, and the screaming people began to melt, thin out, and turn into shadows, disappearing without a trace into the white void.

“Run!” came the distant voice of her father. “Tamar, run!”

Yuriko opened her eyes.

The green canvas ceiling of the tent. Shrapnel holes through which the ordinary, morning tropical light filtered. Hinata’s gentle snuffling. The ordinary world, in which there were no stone cities or burning temples, stood firmly in place, and from this contrast, Yuriko wanted to scream. The two crescent scars on her left palm ached unbearably, dully—monotonously, the way an old fracture aches before a change in weather. She convulsively clenched her fist, hiding her hand, as if holding the fragments of an alien apocalypse inside the darkness of her fingers.

The morning of August 15, 1945, began as usual. The sun rose viscous, humid, and the tents began to breathe, releasing the night’s steam. Rice was distributed on time, the water from the standpipe flowed warm and rusty. The children gathered for lessons, reluctantly dragging their bare feet through the red dust.

Yuriko stood before thirty students, drawing letters on a scrap of plywood with charcoal. The piece of coal crumbled in her fingers from sweat.

“A,” she said, trying to keep her voice steady. “Pronounce it: a.”

“A-a-a…” the children’s choir obediently replied.

“I.”

“I-i-i…”

“Thank you.”

“San-kyu…”

The children stretched their lips, making funny grimaces from the effort, and Yuriko offered them a barely noticeable smile. For a second, it seemed to her that through this routine, life could be glued back together.

Sh-sh-sh-kr-r-r-r.

The sound tore through the air of the camp the way one tears heavy silk. It was a sharp, dry electrical crackle sent through wires. The children fell silent in fright and turned their heads. The crackle came from everywhere—from above, from the sides, saturating the air itself. In the square, by the water tower, American signalmen had just finished fastening huge gray loudspeaker horns to poles.

Ren Kimura was walking quickly through the rows of tents toward their improvised school. He wasn’t wearing his helmet, the collar of his uniform shirt was unbuttoned, and a muscle twitched convulsively on his cheekbone. The usual fluid grace of the translator had vanished from his movements; he walked as if the sky were collapsing on him in the middle of the camp.

“Stop the lessons,” Ren said, drawing level with the girls. His voice was firm, but stripped of any commanding tone. He didn’t look them in the eyes; his gaze was fixed on the gray metal horns. “Gather the children and head out to the square. Everyone is ordered to listen.”

“Listen to what, Mr. Kimura?” Miko set aside the kankara-sanshin, her fingers freezing on the string.

“A broadcast from Tokyo,” Ren answered quietly, and his lips pressed into a thin line. “The Living God is going to speak to his people.”

By noon, the Shimabuku camp had transformed into a single organism, holding its breath. Tens of thousands of people—pale women in rags, peasants from the central villages, fishermen from Itoman, orphans, former officials in torn jackets—stood in this brown dust under the ruthless zenith sun. A dense, ringing silence hung over the square. It wasn’t just quiet; it was a total absence of sound that made one’s ears pop, like falling into an abyss.

At exactly twelve o’clock, the hissing crackle of an old gramophone needle emanated from the gray horns. Then faintly, through thousands of miles of oceanic static, ethereal noise, and whistling, the solemn, drawn-out sounds of the “Kimigayo” anthem rang out. And after it, a voice began to speak.

The voice was thin, high-pitched, slightly nasal, and… entirely human. It read a text in Gyokuon-hoso—an ancient, archaic court language never used to speak with commoners. It was a language created for communicating with gods.

Yuriko stood between Miko and Hinata, listening closely to this crackling, distant sound. The Okinawan peasants around her, whose native Uchinaguchi was so unlike the state language, did not understand even half of the words, which were constructed from complex, suffocatingly formal, centuries-old ideograms and vocabulary. But the language didn’t matter. The intonation, cracked and weak, spoke for itself. Only fragments of phrases reached Yuriko’s ears, floating above the crowd like the wreckage of a shattered ship: “…to accept the provisions of their Joint Declaration…”, “…enduring the unendurable and suffering what is insufferable…”, “…the enemy has begun to employ a new and most cruel bomb…”.

It was capitulation. Unconditional. Complete. Emperor Showa, descendant of the sun goddess, the Living God, was announcing over a radio set up by his enemies that the war was lost.

What happened in the camp in the next second was like a tectonic shift.

The camp collapsed. It literally, physically sank into the dry dust. Old women—the very same ones who just yesterday had followed Yuriko and Miko with contemptuous glares by the cauldrons, hissing about “the daughters of the Emperor who were obliged to die for honor”—fell to their knees. They dug their fingernails into the dirt, covered their mouths with their hands, and howled. This terrifying, primal howl rose over Shimabuku, merging into one unbearable note of collective ruin. Old men sobbed uncontrollably like children abandoned in the forest, smashing their fists against stones. Men covered their faces with their hands, silently rocking from side to side, as large, rare tears streamed down their dirty cheeks.

The Empire, which had seemed eternal and made of granite, crumbled beneath the crackle of American speakers. God turned out to be just a tired, defeated man in distant Tokyo.

Yuriko stood absolutely straight. She did not fall into the dust. On her right, Miko gripped her hand in a deathhold—and Miko’s palm was dry, hot, and hard as a rock. On her left, terrified by the howling crowd, Hinata clung to the wide pant leg of her massive, altered engineer coveralls.

Yuriko looked at the gray metal horn, and in her mind, cleansed of the slightest emotion, a frightening, crystalline, icy clarity reigned.

“For the sake of this voice?” she thought.

For the sake of this thin, weak, cracked voice reading a text from a piece of paper in a closed palace thousands of miles away? For the sake of this little man, were they, Okinawans—who had been annexed into this vast Empire less than a century ago, who had always been considered outsiders, second-class citizens—forced to blow themselves up in damp caves? Was it for him that Sensei Kobayashi handed out clay grenades and ordered them to smash their own heads in? Was it for this nasal sound from a radio receiver that her friends had pulled the pins, turning into a bloody mess on the stone walls of Ihamigama? Was it for him that thousands of her countrymen lay at the bottom of the ocean right now, having jumped from the Kiyan cliffs, believing they were saving some higher, sacred “honor of Japan”?

And God had simply walked up to a microphone and given them permission to surrender. Given them permission not to die. Given them permission to stop being the “shield of the Empire” and finally just be human beings.

And in that moment, amidst the hysterically thrashing camp, Yuriko felt the heavy, leaden slab of guilt that had pressed down on her shoulders since the day of her escape slide away like mercury. It was as if those two terrifying, impossible suns from her dream had burned right through her, reducing the past to ashes.

The shame before the dead girls. The fear of condemnation from the survivors. The sticky camp curse of “you should have died there”—all of it burned away instantly, like a dry leaf. Death in the darkness of a cave was not the only valor.

But in the place of the incinerated guilt, neither joy nor relief emerged. What remained was only a ringing, pure, absolute void.

And freedom.

Yuriko turned her head and looked at Miko. Miko looked back at her. Their eyes met through the cacophony of others’ weeping and the fading radio static. Miko’s face was white as chalk, but deep within her dark, wet eyes, Yuriko saw the exact same saving, liberating thought: The old world is no more. And thank the gods it is gone.

Their homes were burned, their country had disappeared, their Emperor had surrendered. They had absolutely nothing left, except for these altered coveralls of a foreign army and a piece of plywood with charcoal. But they were standing on their own two feet.

The voice in the loudspeakers fell silent. The broadcast ceased, leaving only the steady, dead hum of static electricity. The world around them—the sky, the sun, the dust, the dry trees—remained entirely indifferent to the fact that the Empire had just ceased to exist. The world continued to be, and from this cosmic indifference of nature, Yuriko suddenly felt incredibly light. The stone she had been dragging had fallen, not because she threw it off, but because it had grown tired of pressing down on its own.

On her left palm, on the pad of her thumb and at the base of her pinky, the two crescent scars finally faded out. They did not disappear; her skin preserved these markings forever, but they stopped aching, itching, and pulsing. They fell silent, the way a string falls silent when the last, most difficult note has been played. Tamar was gone, or, conversely, had dissolved forever into her body, but the story that had tormented her at night was finished. The city had burned. The sky had returned to its normal color. Her father had let go of her hand.

Hinata pulled hard on the edge of Yuriko’s jacket.

“Yuriko-nee…” he whispered, his voice cracking from fear of the crowd’s howling. “What did that man from the box say? What was he talking about?”

Yuriko slowly crouched down, facing the boy. She looked into his huge, round, clear black eyes, at his dirty cheeks and the torn collar of his shirt. She reached out and gently touched his shoulder.

“He said,” she pronounced quietly, but distinctly, “that the war is over. Completely over.”

Hinata stared into her face for a long time, as if trying to understand whether she was joking. His little fingers clenched convulsively.

“Does that mean… does that mean my mom will come now?”

Yuriko froze. There was no answer. In this new world, just born from radio static, no one knew whether mothers returned from the dead, whether cities would be rebuilt, or whether the sea would remain the same. It was a time of complete, frightening ignorance. But within this very ignorance lay all their future, sole hope.

“She will come, Hinata,” Yuriko lied. Or she didn’t lie—she didn’t know. But she knew that in the world they were beginning to build on this island, this was exactly what a child needed to be told. Because a world where children are promised the return of their mothers is the only world worth continuing to live in.

Hinata sniffled, believed her, and finally let go of her coveralls.

Yuriko stood up and looked at Miko again. Miko reached out and hugged her. The old world was gone, leaving behind only a ringing silence, but they were here. The three of them. On the square, in the camp, among hundreds of tents and boards with paper birds, under a clear Okinawan sky that had never changed its color.