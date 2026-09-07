Little Lily. Chapter 7. New Skin

By the end of July, the Shimabuku camp had learned to breathe.

But he breathed differently—not like healthy people breathe: evenly, deeply, without noticing his own breathing—he breathed like a seriously wounded but surviving creature breathes: with wheezing, long pauses, twitching of the canvas roofs, but alive.

July was past its midpoint, and the camp had ceased to be a temporary shelter, turning into a vast, dusty city living by its own harsh laws. The heat was so dense that the air above the tents shimmered, distorting the outlines of the water towers.

Yet through this suffocating dust, a routine began to emerge. Rice was handed out on time. Water flowed from the standpipes—brackish, with a taste of rust and lime, but flowing nonetheless. American engineers had repaired the latrine trenches. The children were no longer just shouting foreign words—they had turned into an obedient little unit that obeyed the two girls. And when they raised their hands, calling out English phrases, it felt as though the school’s canvas tent grew somehow cleaner.

The children shouted “Gud mornig! Ai em hangri”—no longer in a chorus, but individually, raising their hands like in an arithmetic lesson—and from this shouting, from this funny, ridiculous, childish “I am hungry” in a foreign language, the tent felt warmer. Not from the temperature. From the rhythm. From the fact that the world had found an order, and that order was not military, not camp-like, but school-like: the bell (a stick striking the bottom of a tin can), a lesson (letters, numbers, sanshin), recess (peanuts and banana peels), another lesson.

Thus the world found a new rhythm: life adapted to the emptiness, the way water adapts to the shape of its vessel.

Their own clothes by this time had turned into a translucent concept of the past. Miko’s dark maroon hakama had become rags, held together only by her stubbornness and parachute thread. Yuriko’s white sailor suit was so deeply soaked in insidious brown Okinawan dust that it seemed sewn from gray burlap. This school uniform no longer protected—it had thinned out, turning into a monument to a world that no longer existed.

Lessons had just ended. The sun hung so low that the shadows of the tents covered the entire southern edge of the camp. Hinata sat on the mat, intently sorting through empty shell casings that served as an abacus for the children, when an army Willys jeep rolled up to their patch, kicking up a white cloud of dust. The engine sputtered and died.

A woman stepped out of the vehicle.

Yuriko recognized her immediately—it was the very same woman with the Red Cross armband who had come to them at the very beginning with cold, appraising questions. But now there was no cross on her. She was dressed in an austere, dark-blue dress of heavy cotton fabric with a high collar. There was nothing feminine about it—no darts, no folds, no ruffles; it resembled workwear or a buttonless closed tunic, cut so as not to hinder movement. On the fabric there were no patches, no insignia, no stars. And in this absence of symbols, in this stern cleanliness of the cloth, there was more weight than in any military uniform.

Two American soldiers quickly unloaded four huge canvas bales tightly bound with twine from the back of the jeep, dropped them straight into the dust, and stepped aside.

The woman walked over to Miko. She stood straight, hands clasped behind her back.

“Hello,” her voice was low, businesslike, with a strange lilt to her accent. “We’ve met before. I am Mrs. Sanchez. Umi Sanchez. I represent the civil affairs section of the island’s military administration.”

She paused, peering into the girls’ faces, and then added in pure, soft Okinawan dialect—quietly, as if sharing a secret:

“My parents are from the island. From Urasoe.”

Urasoe. At the sound of that name, something inside Yuriko gave a brief, blind tug. It was right next to her home village of Mawashiasato. It was her former world—shattered, turned upside down, having once crossed the ocean and now returned in an American jeep.

Miko straightened up. Her back turned completely rigid, her shoulders squared—a habitual reflex when facing any unknown. There was no defiance in this movement, only absolute readiness to take a blow.

“Can we help you with something, Mrs. Sanchez?” Miko asked. Her voice sounded steady. Slightly steadier than it should have been.

“There is clothing here,” Umi Sanchez pointed at the bales. “Relief supplies from reserve stocks. There are work coveralls, blouses, a few civilian dresses. You must distribute this among the women in your sector. Choose those who need it most. But first…” she inspected Miko’s tattered hem closely from top to bottom, “first, pick out something for yourselves.”

Yuriko opened her mouth to say that the school uniform of the First Girls’ School was all they had left, that they couldn’t take it off, but the words stuck in her throat.

At that very moment, her left palm began to itch intolerably. The itch was deep, coming from somewhere within, straight from the bone—in the exact spots where two tiny crescent-shaped scars darkened on the pad of her thumb and at the base of her pinky. It was not an itch from sweat or dust. It was almost mystical, frightening. Yuriko feverishly clenched her palm into a fist and hid her hand behind her back, as if these markings of the Ihamigama cave were warning her: the old skin must shed. Like scales shedding from a snake.

Miko noticed her abrupt movement, cast a brief glance at her, but said nothing.

“You are no longer schoolgirls here,” Mrs. Sanchez said quietly, but with insistent firmness, looking Miko straight in the eye. “There are no more schools. You are teachers. You are responsible for these children. Your clothing must match what you are doing. There are no children’s clothes in these bales, but we are expecting a transport from Hawaii; there will be clothes and shoes for the orphans. I will bring them as soon as they arrive.”

Miko lowered her eyes to her chalk-stained palms.

“Very well, Mrs. Sanchez,” she replied. “We will do everything as you say.”

She took a short breath, and a sharp, adult directness appeared in her gaze.

Sanchez looked at Miko, at Yuriko, at Hinata sitting off to the side on the mat—and in her gaze appeared something Yuriko had not expected: not pity, not sympathy, but caution. As if she were about to say something on which everything depended. And was afraid. Not for herself—for them.

“You were…” she began. Paused. Corrected herself: “You were in the Ihamigama cave, weren’t you? With Minato Kobayashi?”

Miko tensed up. Yuriko felt it—not with her eyes, but with her body: Miko’s shoulder next to hers became harder, colder, the way stone becomes hard and cold when a shadow falls upon it.

“Yes,” Miko answered. “We were with Sensei Kobayashi. He disbanded our unit. Handed us…” she paused for a moment, “things. And told us to run.”

Umi Sanchez nodded. Slowly. Thoughtfully.

“Minato Kobayashi is alive,” she said.

Silence.

Not the silence that happens when words stop. A different kind. The kind that happens when the air changes temperature, and everyone breathing that air feels the change at once: Yuriko and Miko froze.

“He didn’t commit suicide,” Umi Sanchez continued. Her voice was surprisingly calm, professional—the voice in which facts are delivered without emotion. “When you left, he joined the remnants of the Thirty-Second Army. They tried to break through south to the Kiyan cliffs, but were caught in artillery fire. He was gravely wounded by shrapnel in the chest and left shoulder. American medics picked him up in the field a few days ago. Right now he is in the 76th Field Hospital. His condition is stable; he will live.”

Yuriko heard Miko slowly, raggedly exhale. It was an exhalation she had been holding back, it seemed, for an entire month—from the very second the teacher had stood in the entrance of the cave. It was not joy or relief. It was the final, crushing collapse of illusions. The teacher who had sent dozens of girls who trusted him to their deaths in the name of honor had not pulled the pin himself. He had chosen life—wounded, shameful, in captivity of the very “long-nosed devils” he had terrified them with to the point of convulsions.

Miko nodded slowly. Her face turned into a mask of white stone. In this nod there was no anger. Only release from the last ghost of the Ihamigama cave. The last wall of the Empire in her head collapsed and crumbled into dust.

“Can you…” Miko stumbled, not knowing what to say. “Tell him…”

And stopped. Because she didn’t know what exactly they “could” do. Visit? Write? Thank? Ask for forgiveness? For what? For surviving? For throwing away the grenades? For not dying as he asked?

“Can you tell him…” Miko started again. And stopped once more.

“I will tell him you are alive,” Sanchez cut in quietly, sparing her the need to search for words. She pulled a small notepad from her pocket, tore out a clean sheet, and handed it to Miko. “This is my address at the administration office. If anything happens, or if the children urgently need medicine—send me a note through the translator, Sergeant Kimura. He knows where to find me.”

Miko took the paper, neatly folded it in half, and put it into the deep pocket of her hakama—right where a grenade had once rested.

“Thank you,” she said. This time—for real.

Mrs. Sanchez nodded, turned, and climbed into the jeep. The vehicle started moving, and thick white dust obscured her silhouette. When the dust settled, the jeep was gone.

The bales were untied only by evening, when the sun had set completely, leaving a crimson, slowly cooling streak in the sky.

Inside the canvas sacks were items from some old military reserve. It smelled of mothballs, soap, and dry factory cleanliness. Miko carefully sorted through the dresses. One of them—light yellow, made of thin cotton with small white daisies—she pulled out and held up against herself. Yuriko looked at her and froze. Against the backdrop of this peaceful, foolish, serene pattern, Miko’s soot-stained face, sunken eyes, and sharp cheekbones looked almost frightening. The yellow daisies were a detail from some other, forever-erased life.

Miko looked at the fabric, then into Yuriko’s eyes. Silently, she folded the dress and set it aside.

“No,” she said quietly. “We’ll take the coveralls.”

She pulled out two identical stacks of dark olive, almost black work coveralls made of heavy twill, with iron zippers and deep pockets. Stenciled on the back of each in small letters was: “USACE.”

“For us?” Yuriko asked.

“For us,” Miko replied. And in her voice there was no question. There was a decision.

Yuriko did not argue. She knew: when Miko says “for us”—it is not a suggestion. It is an order. Miko had chosen. And Miko’s choice was right: not dresses, not gray blouses, not cotton skirts, but coveralls. Dark. Identical. Inconspicuous. Because a dress is like an address. A dress says: “I am a woman, look at me.” Coveralls say: “I am nobody, move along.”

And that was what they needed. Not beauty. Not dignity. Invisibility. The right to go unnoticed. The right to pass by a condemning glare without taking a blow.

They changed behind a screen made of an old army blanket. When Yuriko pulled on the heavy fabric and stepped out into the light of the kerosene lamp, Hinata, who had been gnawing on a piece of dried sugarcane, suddenly froze, choked, and burst into a ringing, infectious laugh.

The coveralls were tailored for adult, tall American mechanics. On the thin, emaciated teenage girls, they hung like sails on broken masts. The shoulder seams slumped all the way down to their elbows, the trouser legs dragged on the ground, the collar jutted out awkwardly, exposing thin white collarbones, and another Hinata could easily fit inside the waist.

Yuriko looked at herself, then at Miko, who was standing in the exact same shapeless black sack with sleeves reaching her knees, while maintaining her unperturbed, straight samurai posture. Miko looked so absurd, serious, and tender all at once that Yuriko felt, for the first time in many months, a warm, tickling wave rising within her. She snorted. Then smiled. And then burst out laughing—quietly at first, raspy in a throat unaccustomed to laughter, and then louder and louder, covering her face with her hands. It was an avalanche. The crust of ice inside her cracked, and living water flooded through it.

Hinata was howling with laughter, rolling on the mat and pointing at them:

“You… you look like mushrooms! Big black mushrooms after the rain!”

Miko frowned at first, but the corners of her lips quivered. She lowered her head, and her shoulders inside the huge American coveralls began to shake with soundless, cleansing laughter. Tears welled up in the eyes of both girls—and these were the first tears in the camp that held no grief.

“It’s alright,” Miko squeezed out through her laughter, wiping her eyes with her sleeve. “It’s alright. We’ll alter them.”

They altered them in deep darkness, by the dim gold of a kerosene lamp.

Miko cut the coarse fabric with shiny American scissors that Ren Kimura had brought them a few days ago, while Yuriko stitched the edges with quick, precise movements. The thread they used was parachute thread—white, silky, incredibly strong. And from these threads, from these neat white seams against the austere black fabric, the coveralls ceased to be American or Japanese. They became their own. Because a seam is a signature. It says: “I am here. I am alive. My hands are making this world.”

Hinata sat beside them. He was no longer laughing—he watched them with that peculiar, non-human childish attention with which children observe adults at work, remembering every detail. Miko’s hands moved quickly and confidently. Yuriko looked at those palms, with their short-clipped nails, roughened by washing and chalk. She loved those fingers more than anything in the world—for knowing how to make things in the midst of chaos, for not dropping when the horizon collapsed. With every seam, with every pulled thread, Miko’s hands were making this torn world a tiny bit better. By one centimeter. By one stitch.

Hinata fell asleep instantly—he simply closed his eyes and tumbled onto his side, resting his head on Yuriko’s knees. She gently adjusted the edge of the blanket beneath him and returned to work.

It grew quiet inside the tent. Beyond the canvas walls, the familiar sounds of the camp drifted by: the distant crying of an infant, the barking of dogs, the rumble of a far-off airplane. But here, inside the golden circle of light, peace reigned.

Between two thrusts of the needle, Miko suddenly stopped her scissors. She raised her head and looked at Yuriko.

“Are you angry?”

“About what?”

“At Kobayashi.”

“No… Are you?”

“No,” Miko replied. And unexpectedly, she smiled.

Not just with the corners of her lips as usual, but completely. Openly, warmly, with the nocturnal and defenseless smile of someone who remembered what it felt like to be happy.

From this smile, Yuriko’s entire body ached sweetly and unbearably. She wanted to lean forward, to close those miserable two feet between them, and touch her lips to Miko’s cheek. She wanted to utter the word that had long burned the tip of her tongue—a word that she would most likely never speak in her life, and that would remain with her to the very end.

“Fits well,” Miko said quietly, nodding at the altered sleeve of the coveralls. She was speaking of the fabric, but Yuriko knew she was speaking of their entire strange, vulnerable world.

“It does,” Yuriko replied.