Code. Part Two. Chapter Three

Chaos didn’t arrive with a bang — it leaked. First by the drop, then in streams, and finally as an all-consuming torrent. Newspapers that just yesterday had droned on about mergers and acquisitions now read like frontline dispatches from an invisible war.

BLACK TUESDAY? EXPERTS WARN OF “DIGITAL HEMORRHAGE”

The Financial Oracle, 09:22 EST

LONDON, NEW YORK, TOKYO — Global financial markets have been seized by unprecedented panic. What began as a series of anomalies in cryptocurrency networks has spilled over into the traditional banking system. Billions of dollars, euros, and yen are vanishing from corporate and private accounts, leaving behind nothing but what IBM experts have termed “poetic debris” — lines of ancient Sanskrit. Hedge funds are reporting “phantom assets,” while bankers speak of an “algorithmic poltergeist.”

“We are not dealing with a hack,” the head of the ECB stated at an emergency press conference, looking like a man who had just seen a ghost. “We are witnessing a breach of the laws of mathematical nature. Money is not being stolen. It is ceasing to exist. It is as if the water in a glass suddenly decided it was no longer subject to the laws of physics, and simply vanished.”

FINANCIAL MARKETS IN PANIC: GLOBAL EXCHANGES RECORD ANOMALOUS DISAPPEARANCE OF FUNDS

The Business Time, 14:07 GMT

This morning, world markets were rocked by a series of unprecedented events as dozens of major banks and crypto exchanges reported massive failures in their accounting systems. According to London Stock Exchange officials, billions of dollars have vanished from corporate accounts without leaving a single digital footprint.

In transaction logs, the usual records have been replaced by lines of Sanskrit that experts are currently unable to decode.

“This bears no resemblance to any known exploit,” a European Central Bank spokesperson declared. “The money hasn’t been stolen; it has simply… disappeared. As if it never existed.”

Amidst the panic, Bitcoin shed 30% of its value in an hour, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 1,200 points. On social media, memes have already gone viral: “Your money has become SLAG.”

Experts are urging calm, but admit that no one understands what is happening.

Ayumi read this sitting in her Irish cottage. Outside the window, the rain wept relentlessly, and its tapping against the glass was no longer just the sound of water; it was the sound of her own code executing somewhere out there, in the cold, invisible heart of the world. She felt no remorse. What did it matter what was being annihilated — bitcoins, euros, or dollars? They were all just numbers. Simulacra. Elegant zeros in an infinite game that humanity, for some reason, called a post-industrial economy. She hadn’t created a virus. She had created a hunger. A philosophical hunger devouring digital fictions.

Yet even the most detached god has a limit to their cynicism. She looked at the flight tracker map — dozens of canceled flights, closed airspaces. Ireland, this lovely, perpetually damp island, was rapidly turning into a trap. It was time to leave.

In the evening, she stepped into The Golden Anchor one last time. The pub hummed with anxiety. People spoke in hushed tones and drank faster.

“Well now, Miss Sato, is the end of the world finally here?” Liam the bartender asked, pouring her a pint of Guinness.

“For someone, the world ends every day,” she replied.

“True enough,” Liam smirked. “But usually not for the bloody bankers. Funny, isn’t it? All those big shots in Dublin and London are tearing their hair out, but down here… everything’s grand. Our cash register runs like clockwork. Not a soul has lost a single cent.”

Ayumi nodded, pretending to listen. She discreetly opened her own wallet on her phone. The numbers on the screen hadn’t just remained intact; they were growing. Her five percent dripped faithfully, like the rain outside, gathering from a world being eaten alive by ŚLOKA.

The virus recognized its creator. Its queen. It was protecting her hive.

“Strange business, all of it,” Liam continued, sliding the pint toward her. The head was thick, creamy, perfect. “Like some kind of plague. But it leaves us be for some reason.”

And in that exact moment, Ayumi saw it.

The foam on her beer. It wasn’t settling. It had frozen.

Not into a solid mass, but like a freeze-frame. Every tiny pore, every bubble of air hung in an absolute, impossible stillness, defying all known laws of surface tension and gravity. Tiny droplets from a ruptured bubble seemed to just hover in mid-air. It lasted a second. Maybe two. Maybe three. It was no illusion. It was an error in physics.

She stared at this frozen, impossible sculpture of bubbles, and the chill she had felt a few days ago returned — no longer as a premonition, but as an established fact.

Her code was no longer just erasing money. It had begun to edit reality itself.

And she, its author, sat at the very epicenter of this quiet, anomalous zone — in the eye of the storm she had created.