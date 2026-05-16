Code. Part Two. Chapter Two

It all began, just as Ayumi had anticipated, in the darkest and most paranoid corners of the internet.

The first reports emerged on forums where users with Anonymous and anime character avatars parsed conspiracy theories and debated the future of crypto-anarchism. They read like dispatches from an expedition that had run headlong into the impossible.

DarkNet Forum «Digital Leviathan»:

User: Satoshi_Lives_69

Subject: Missing transaction. Not a rollback, not an error. Just gone.

Guys, has anyone encountered this? Sent 0.15 BTC to a cold wallet. Transaction confirmed, 6 blocks deep. But there’s no money in the wallet. And in the explorer… there’s some total gibberish in the transaction hash field. Looks like Arabic script or something. Anyone know what the hell this is?

User: CodeIsLaw

Satoshi_Lives_69 Show the hash.

User: Satoshi_Lives_69

CodeIsLaw Here: अयं निजः परो वेति गणना लघुचेतसाम्

What the f**k is this?

User: GnosisSeeker

Satoshi_Lives_69 That’s not Arabic. It’s Sanskrit. Devanagari script. “‘This is mine, and that is a stranger’s’ — so think the narrow-minded.” It’s a quote from the Maha Upanishad.

User: CodeIsLaw

Satoshi_Lives_69 Your bitcoins are f**ked, dude. They turned them into philosophy. ))

At first, it was perceived as an isolated, sophisticated exploit. But within a few days, such messages began appearing by the dozens. Then by the hundreds. The pattern was identical. The money wasn’t being transferred. It wasn’t being stolen. It was being annihilated. And in its place, within the immutable granite of the blockchain, remained a Sanskrit shloka. A poetic obituary on the grave of a transaction.

Users argued over who was to blame: the Indians, the Chinese, the CIA, Freemasons, or perhaps Satoshi Nakamoto himself deciding to play a cosmic prank. To Ayumi, it was the ultimate compliment.

She left Dubai the day after the yacht party, leaving behind nothing but paid bills and the faint scent of expensive perfume in the elevator. Her Russian «partners» tried to contact her — first ecstatically, then anxiously, then hysterically. Their messages and calls drowned in the digital void. She was already far away.

She spent the summer in Ireland. In a tiny fishing village on the coast of County Cork, where fog was the world’s primary state of matter, and the main topic of conversation was the difference between a light rain and a drizzle. She rented a small cottage overlooking the Atlantic grayness and savored the silence.

In the local pub, which smelled of wet wool, sour beer, and eternal melancholy, she became something of a local celebrity.

“Are you from Tokyo?” the bartender asked, wiping a glass as if trying to scrape away the memory of its past life.

“Close enough,” Ayumi replied.

“And what are you doing here?”

“Watching money disappear.”

“Pick a comfortable seat then. That’s a favorite spectacle around here,” the bartender laughed, completely missing the fact that it wasn’t a joke.

The locals, of course, whispered. GossipNet worked more reliably here than any 5G network, transmitting data at the speed of light on a fuel mix of strong tea and righteous judgment. Who was she, this young, beautiful, silent Japanese woman? The runaway wife of an oligarch? An intelligence agent? Just crazy? Old Seamus the fisherman, whose philosophy boiled down to the fact that there were fewer fish in the sea than idiots on dry land, declared authoritatively in the pub: “She’s waiting. I don’t know for what. But when a woman looks at the ocean like that, she’s always waiting for something.”

Ayumi was indeed waiting. She read the news on her tablet, scrolling through headlines about the chaos in the crypto markets, feeling like an artist at the opening of her own exhibition, observing the crowd’s reaction from behind a column. Her ŚLOKA, her «Kali Yuga,» was performing flawlessly. It was turning the vulgar, meaningless bustle of money into pure, high art. She was pleased. It was the most elegant joke in human history. And it wasn’t a bug. It was her signature, her tiny revolution in a world where even crypto had grown dull.

On one particularly raw, bone-chilling evening, she noticed an unusual commotion outside the village’s only pub, The Golden Anchor. Usually at this hour, only the sounds of a football broadcast and occasional drunken shouts drifted from within. Tonight, however, a thick, tense silence hung over the place. “Must be a penalty,” she thought lazily, deciding to step inside for a bottle of whiskey.

But inside, no one was watching football. Twenty or so people — fishermen, farmers, a couple of tourists — were huddled around an old television mounted near the ceiling. The screen didn’t show the green grass of a stadium, but the austere interior of a news studio. The ticker read: “LIQUIDITY CRISIS: BANK OF IRELAND LIMITS CASH WITHDRAWALS.”

Ayumi froze at the entrance.

“…experts are unable to explain the nature of the anomalies,” the anchor said, his face like that of a man announcing the end of the world with a polite smile. “Millions of euros are simply vanishing from accounts without leaving a digital footprint. This morning, a small regional bank, Claddagh Trust in Galway, declared total bankruptcy after losing nearly ninety percent of its assets overnight.”

On the screen appeared the tearful face of an elderly man in a tweed jacket — the manager of that very bank. He babbled something about “digital evaporation.”

Ayumi watched the screen, and the ironic smile slowly slid from her face. Galway. It was right here. Nearby. This wasn’t abstract chaos on the other side of the world. This was a wildfire that had jumped from a distant forest right onto the neighbor’s roof.

Her elegant joke, her artistic gesture, her poetic requiem for greed had just knocked on the door of a small Irish pub.

And she suddenly realized, with cold, mathematical clarity, that this knock was addressed personally to her. And for the first time in a long while, she felt truly cold.