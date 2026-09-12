Little Lily. Chapter 11. Home

October came to the ruined village of Mawashiasato along with scraps of camp calendars, bringing a change in the very substance of island life.

The sky lost its heavy, suffocating tropical density, faded to a transparent, crystal blue, and the dry, spicy wind from the ocean began to bring smells not of burning, but of iodine, decaying seaweed, and cooling sand. The sun, which had recently pressed down on the island like a red-hot pillow, now warmed evenly and gently, as if trying to make amends for all the scorched summer months.

The village did not stand still. It crawled. Slowly, stubbornly, the way corals grow over dead limestone: millimeter by millimeter, twig by twig. Out of corrugated iron, discarded American tent canvases, scraps of plywood, and boards from artillery shell crates, the residents built shacks that had nothing in common with their former homes—with their solid stone masonry, heavy roof tiles, and carved window frames. The new dwellings were crooked, lopsided, and absurd: with doors made of overturned school desks and roofs of tin sheets that hummed and rattled at every gust of wind like a discordant orchestra. But in each of them, a timid kerosene light was lit in the evenings, and from these trembling points of light, the darkening plain seemed inhabited.

The Nakayamas built their corner as a foursome. Kohaku—Yuriko’s mother—was the chief architect, although she did not know the word and simply called herself “the one who points where to put the boards.” Yuriko and Miko obeyed her with a silent, absolute submission characteristic of people who have regained what they thought was lost forever. The older woman knew her way around wood: before the war, she had woven baskets for fishermen and could tell a dry, ready-to-use board from a damp, rotting one just by running her palm over it. Her hands were broad, with thick fingers and short, neatly trimmed nails. When Yuriko looked at these hands, a forgotten, solid sense of security awoke within her: mother is near.

The surviving masonry of the Nakayamas’ former house served as the foundation. American bulldozers had gone through the village thoroughly, but this low outline of brown Okinawan limestone jutted stubbornly from the earth like the ribs of an ancient extinct animal. Kohaku walked around it, rapped her knuckles against the stone, and said quietly: “It’s sturdy. It’ll hold.”

Hinata worked on par with the adults. The six-year-old boy hauled broken stones, handed over nails, and held plywood sheets steady when they were fitted to the uprights—and did all this with such serious, concentrated diligence, as if the outcome of a great battle depended on his work. By the end of the day, his palms were covered in tiny splinters and white watery blisters, but he did not complain. He simply gritted his teeth and carried on. Once, when a poorly secured wall of plywood sheets collapsed and Yuriko sat down in the mud out of surprise, Hinata ran up to her, began brushing off her knees, and said with absolute strictness: “It’s nothing. We’ll rebuild. I’m strong, remember?”

Miko was the engineer. Her medical precision, her habit of neatness amidst chaos, now proved fully useful. She drew a plan on the ground with a stick: where the door would be, where the window, where the corner in which Hinata would sleep. Her lines were straight and confident. She marked out the space just as she had once stitched frayed school uniforms—stitch by stitch, board by board.

As Kohaku had promised, neighbors gradually gravitated toward them. Old Kenji, who had been a cooper before the war and now walked with a cane made of charred banyan, came every morning. Silently, without asking permission, he set about sharpening stakes with his old, miraculously surviving cleaver. His hands remembered wood better than he himself did: they moved smoothly, carving perfectly smooth tenons, and the shavings that fell onto the red earth smelled of fresh cedar and resin. Kenji said nothing. He just worked, reclaiming his familiar craft.

The young widow Sachiko, who was left with three children, brought a tin pot of hot rice cooked on sawdust and dried seaweed every two days. How she managed to feed her own children at the same time—no one knew. And no one asked. She simply set the pot by the threshold, nodded, and left without waiting for gratitude. In return, Kohaku took her a sack of sweet potato tubers from their first provisions. These silent exchanges became the language the village used to speak to itself: we are alive, we are here, we share what we have.

The vegetable garden appeared even before the walls. Kohaku said: “The walls can wait. The sweet potatoes cannot.” And at dawn, the four of them set about digging the earth—the very same earth plowed by Sherman tank tracks and watered with blood. The soil on top was heavy, greasy, rusty in appearance, and emitted a sharp metallic smell. But beneath the top, pitted layer lay the real, living Okinawan soil: dark, crumbly, speckled with white coral sand. Kohaku scooped up a handful of this earth, brought it to her face, inhaled deeply, and smiled for the first time in all this while.

“It’s alive,” she said. “It will bear fruit.”

And the earth bore fruit. The sweet potato cuttings, obtained from neighbors and stuck into the beds with a naive, childish faith, took root surprisingly fast. By the end of the third week, lush, bright-green shoots pushed up from the red soil. Life didn’t ask permission from generals; it just did its job.

But in Mawashiasato, as everywhere on Okinawa, lived a quiet, silent shadow that was not spoken aloud but was felt on the skin.

Sidelong glances.

Yuriko noticed them in the mornings when she carried water from the well. The women from neighboring yards—the very same ones who shared boards—sometimes froze and exchanged glances when they thought the girls couldn’t see them. There was no open malice in these looks. There was a dull, heavy female incomprehension. The entire island knew that the schoolgirls of the Himeyuri unit were supposed to die in the caves down south. Such was the order, such was the duty of honor—gaman, chi-da, elevated to an absolute. But Yuriko and Miko had not died. They had returned. They walked around the wasteland, built a house from other people’s boards, took paper and chocolate from the Americans, ate their rations, and behaved as if they had a right to a future.

Sometimes, it seemed Yuriko could hear this whisper by the well. Quiet, rustling, like dry grass over stones: “They ran away… Good girls don’t return from those caves…” This whisper was not directed against them personally—it emanated from the common cauldron of Okinawan grief, where every loss needed an explanation. But Yuriko felt it between her shoulder blades. It was a familiar feeling, like a dull ache in a healing bone.

Miko noticed these glances too, but reacted differently. She didn’t lower her head or hide her eyes. She straightened her back, raised her chin, and walked on—evenly, calmly, with that flawless bearing that now served as her shield. Her face remained stony, impenetrable. But Yuriko knew the price of this composure.

One day, when she and Miko were digging a trench for a drain, old Ota-san, who had lost all her sons in the war, walked by. She stopped, leaned on her stick, and stared at them for a long time without blinking her faded eyes. Then she spoke into the space:

“Decent schoolgirls stayed in the Mabuni caves.”

And she walked on. Quietly, calmly. Like someone reporting an immutable fact of the weather.

Miko didn’t even flinch. Her shovel entered the earth with the same dry, sharp strike—methodically, meter by meter. Yuriko looked at her straight back and understood: Miko was burying other people’s words into this earth right now. Deeply. Forever.

“It’s nothing,” Miko said quietly, not turning around, when the old woman’s footsteps faded. “Let them talk. They have their dead. We have our living.”

They named their home “Chidi-no-ya”—the paper house, because its plywood walls were thin, and on windy nights it rustled and shuddered all over. But it held. Inside, it smelled of fresh wood shavings, kerosene, and boiled sweet potato. Kohaku hung a small shell amulet above the door, Miko hung old school notebooks on a string instead of curtains, and Hinata made himself a sleeping place in the corner, lining it with clean American sugar sacks. He fell asleep there instantly, the way children fall asleep who are no longer waiting for a bombing.

And that evening, three things happened at once.

First: Ren Kimura arrived.

His green army Willys pulled up to the house at sunset, when the sun was already resting on the horizon like a heavy copper coin, painting the dry earth the color of dark honey. The car smelled of gasoline, hot rubber, and machine oil. Ren got out, as always, in a fresh uniform, but without a helmet. There was something festive in his movements—he was carrying a bundle wrapped in the American military newspaper Stars and Stripes.

“Good evening,” he said, and his voice sounded softer than usual. “I brought something for you.”

He carefully unrolled the paper on the jeep’s dashboard. Inside lay three things.

The first was a small stack of thick white paper. Real, clean, smelling of the factory and pine needles. Yuriko ran her fingers over the top sheet, feeling its smooth texture, and her throat caught. In this white rectangle lay more of civilian life than in their entire shack.

The second item was a box of colored pencils—twelve of them in bright packaging with drawn flowers. Their untouched, sharp tips gleamed faintly. Yuriko hadn’t held colored pencils in her hands since the spring of ’44.

But the third was an instrument. A real sanshin.

Not a tin can with a piece of field wire, which they had left for the children in the camp, but a heavy, rounded instrument crafted by a master. Its body was stretched with snake skin, habu skin, taut and cool to the touch, while the dark wood neck gleamed with polished lacquer, holding the warmth of other people’s hands. The three thin strings were strung perfectly. The body bore minor scratches and a barely noticeable crack at the base, but it was alive.

“Where did you get it?” Yuriko looked up at Ren, her eyes wet with surprise.

“An engineering battalion was clearing the rubble of a wealthy house in south Shuri,” Ren smiled in a somewhat embarrassed way. “It was lying in a wooden case under the collapsed roof. Almost undamaged. I immediately thought of you. Of your music.”

Yuriko looked at the instrument:

“We can send it to Shimabuku. For the children. We promised them…”

“The Shimabuku camp is being disbanded,” Ren interrupted her gently. “People are already being transported to distribution centers closer to their hometowns. Don’t worry about the children; the civil authorities are taking care of them. I came to say something else. Mrs. Sanchez from the administration asked me to pass this on: you can open a school right here. In Mawashiasato.”

The air between them seemed to ring from these words.

“The military administration will help,” Ren continued, looking at the quiet girls. “Next week, they will bring you a large canvas tent for classes. Pencils are tight for now, but soon new textbooks will be delivered to the island. In real Japanese, without military propaganda. And one more thing: if you take on teaching the children, you and your students will be officially issued army rations. Powdered milk, canned food, hardtack. You won’t starve anymore.”

Ren fell silent. He took a small foil-wrapped chocolate bar from his pocket and held it out to Hinata, who stood nearby, not taking his eyes off the shiny neck of the sanshin. The boy grabbed the chocolate, but instead of immediately sinking his teeth into it, he first carefully broke the bar into pieces and handed pieces to Yuriko, Miko, and Kohaku. Only after that did he pop his own piece into his mouth, squeezing his eyes shut with pleasure.

Yuriko turned to Miko. They didn’t need long discussions. They remembered their charcoal letters on the scrap of plywood in the middle of the camp tent, they remembered the dozens of pairs of children’s eyes looking at them from the darkness. And they remembered the sidelong glances of the neighbors by the well. Yuriko understood: the school was their only way to answer the whole village. The only way to prove their right to life was to start assembling it from the wreckage for these children.

“We agree,” said Miko. The dull, calm sound of her voice seemed to cement this decision into the red Okinawan earth.

Ren left when the sun had completely set, leaving a long streak of cooling gold in the sky. The jeep disappeared behind the hill, raising a cloud of dust that hung in the evening air for a long time.

The second thing that happened that evening was quiet.

They didn’t light the lamp right away. For a while, they just sat on the threshold and watched the sky change color.

Then, Kohaku lit the kerosene lamp under the awning anyway.

She sat at the roughly knocked-together table, resting her broad, warm hand over Hinata’s small palm. On the table lay a clean sheet of white paper. They were drawing. The lead glided across the paper with a pleasant, dry rustle. It smelled of kerosene fumes, fresh clay walls, and damp night grass. Kohaku didn’t teach the boy, she simply traced simple outlines with the brown pencil: a house, a tree, the sun. Hinata watched, biting his lip with diligence, and copied the lines. Kohaku allowed him to make mistakes, knowing that any crooked line is also part of the road.

“What is this?” Kohaku asked, pointing to an uneven triangle in the corner of the paper.

“Mountains,” the boy answered without looking up. “Where mom stayed.”

Kohaku said nothing. She simply placed her hand on his cowlicked crown and stroked it gently. Once. Hinata didn’t pull away; he only gripped the pencil tighter, and his mountains grew overgrown with tiny green strokes of trees.

The third thing happened when Miko picked up the new sanshin.

She sat on the low stone wall of the old foundation and plucked the strings. The sound was completely different. Not tinny, not rattling, but deep, rounded, and warm. Every note flowed out of the wooden body and hovered in the cool air, dissolving in the smell of smoke. Miko began to play an old peasant song, “Tinsagu nu Hana”—a song about balsam flowers used to dye fingernails, and about the words of parents that settle in the heart. Her grandmother had hummed this melody to her once.

There were no words in this music, but all their memory was in it. Hinata stopped drawing, walked over to Miko, and leaned against her knee, listening with his mouth smeared with army chocolate wide open. Yuriko stood in the doorway, looking at them: at her mother, at her friend, at the boy. At their fragile world, built of plywood and ash.

And that was exactly when the music broke off.

Miko froze abruptly, pressing her palm to the strings. A sound came from the path leading from the main road.

A step. A creak. A dull, heavy thud against the packed earth.

Step. Creak. Thud.

The rhythm was broken, uneven. Someone was walking toward their lit doorway with immense effort. Yuriko slowly straightened up. Kohaku dropped her pencil, and it rolled across the table with a dry clatter.

Out of the mulberry darkness, a man stepped into the yellow circle of light from the lamp.

He was incredibly thin, emaciated to the bone. He wore a baggy Japanese military shirt stripped of insignia and faded trousers that smelled faintly of carbolic acid, stale sweat, and sea salt. His face was overgrown with stiff stubble, and his eyes seemed like huge dark hollows in a pale face. He leaned heavily on a thick bamboo cane.

Yuriko looked down. From beneath the left trouser leg emerged an ordinary soldier’s boot, covered in a layer of dust. And from beneath the right trouser leg, a roughly carved wooden cone of a prosthetic leg, bound with an iron ring, pressed into the earth.

He had come. By himself. No one had brought him in a truck, no one had delivered him on a stretcher. He had walked these last kilometers from the coast on his own two feet, one of which was made of wood. He hadn’t waited for medical transports in the port of Naha, but had simply set off on foot, not hoping to hitch a ride—thirty kilometers over ruined roads, across fields littered with rusty iron, past empty ashes—back to Mawashiasato.

“Soma,” Kohaku breathed out. It wasn’t a scream, but a quiet exhale with which all the pain of the last months burst from her chest.

Her brother raised his head. His cracked lips twitched, tried to form an apologetic smile, but froze. He surveyed the crooked facade of their new house, Hinata with his piece of paper, Miko with the silenced sanshin, and finally rested his gaze on Yuriko.

“I got a little delayed,” Soma said. His voice creaked like parched bamboo in the wind. “I hope you saved me some rice.”

Yuriko broke from her spot. She reached him in two bounds, clutched the stiff fabric of his shirt, and buried her forehead into his chest. Soma stood motionless as a stone statue, and his broad palm came to rest on her head. The wooden prosthetic, carved by the hand of a hospital craftsman in Manila, smelled of cheap varnish and fresh wood shavings. This smell mixed with the familiar warmth of his body, and Yuriko only squeezed her fingers tighter on his back.

“You came… You made it, Soma,” she whispered.

“I made it,” he repeated quietly. “The prosthetic rubbed the skin raw by the end of the road. But I promised I would return.”

Miko walked over a little later. She didn’t cry or throw herself on his neck. She simply held out her hand to Soma and firmly, like a man, shook his hand. In this brief gesture was everything: the recognition of his strength and a silent “welcome back.” Soma nodded to her, and then shifted his gaze to the little boy who was still hiding behind Miko’s back.

“And who is this?” he asked, nodding at Hinata.

“This is Hinata,” Yuriko answered, wiping her cheeks with the back of her hand. “He’s ours. He is staying with us.”

Soma looked at the child for a long time. Hinata cautiously peeked out from behind Miko’s skirt and stared at the tall, thin man with the bamboo stick. Their eyes met: huge, round child’s eyes and the tired, dark-circled eyes of a soldier. Soma slowly, with difficulty, dropped to one knee—on his healthy, left knee—and brought himself to eye level with the boy.

“Hello,” Soma said. “I’m Soma. Yuriko’s older brother. And who are you?”

“I am Hinata… from the forest…”

“And I am from Manila. That’s very far… So, we both came back from far away.”

The boy held out his small hand, smudged with pencil lead, and firmly shook Soma’s palm. There was no ceremony in this childish gesture. It was an instant decision: you are one of us.

Kohaku finally stood up from the table. She walked over to her son, took his face in her broad palms, peered for a long time at the new wrinkles around his eyes, and then said the only thing that mattered:

“Go into the house. The rice is already done.”

And Soma took a step forward. His wooden prosthetic struck the plywood threshold firmly and weightily. The house accepted him. The walls rustled in the wind, the tin roof clinked quietly, and the tin-can lamp swayed, spilling warm light over their faces.

Miko returned to the stone wall. She picked up the sanshin again and struck the strings.

The sound burst into the October night—deep, full, absolutely free. The notes drifted over the ruined village, over the red clay of the vegetable beds, over the barbed wire and the rusted carcasses of machines. The music flew further—toward the dark mountains and the murmuring ocean, to where other people on the ashes were also building their homes and listening to the darkness.

Yuriko sat on the threshold. Soma settled next to her, tiredly rubbing his injured stump. Kohaku sat in the doorway, cradling the drifting-to-sleep Hinata. Miko played. And in this simple, unimaginable gathering of people—four Nakayamas, one Nishida, and one boy without a last name—there was music. The music of those who had not yet returned, and the music of those who were already home.

Yuriko closed her eyes and simply listened to the night.