Code. Part Three. Chapter Four

Lyosha’s plane waited at Zhukovsky like a silver coffin, promising a flight into nowhere.

The pilot merely nodded. “He called. Said to take you wherever you say.” These were the last words Ayumi heard from a representative of the old world.

The flight was a journey through the void. Below, beneath the wings, the earth was no longer a map of cities and fields. It was a washed-out gray watercolor, stripped of all detail. The sky outside the porthole was neither blue nor gray — it was colorless, like water in which paintbrushes had been rinsed for far too long.

They landed in Lhasa. Or rather, in a place that had once been Lhasa. Ayumi remembered the photographs: a vibrant city screaming with color, the Potala Palace burning gold in the sun. What she saw now was a faded photograph of itself. The palace was a mere gray silhouette against a gray sky. The streets were silent. The few people moving through them were not people at all, but blurred shapes — shadows burned onto the retina of the world.

She managed to find an old, rusty pickup truck with a nearly full tank. The keys were left in the ignition. Evidently, the concept of “theft” had vanished along with the concept of “property.”

The road into the mountains was a long meditation on the end. The truck rattled, and this monotonous clatter was the sole proof that movement was still possible. Ayumi drove, the thoughts in her mind — cold and clear as ice — shaping themselves into a final verdict.

Blockchains turned out to be nothing more than a late, clumsy imitation of how the world was once written down on paper. We created ledgers devoid of meaning, filling them with hollow numbers and empty transactions. And the world answered with a void. And I… I deleted the module, thinking it was garbage. It turned out to be the very root that the world clung to.

The village was dead. Not abandoned. Explicitly dead. The houses stood like empty eye sockets. Not even the wind stirred the faded prayer flags. Silence here was not the absence of sound, but its utter annihilation.

And in the midst of this absolute void sat she. Padma. She was the only entity that still possessed color. Her clothes, though muted, still remembered that they had once been vibrant red and blue. She sat on the ground, tracing complex, symmetrical patterns in the dust with her finger.

Beside her, on a large flat stone, lay the Book. Open. Padma raised her eyes to her. They were not the eyes of a child. They were the eyes of a galaxy witnessing the death of its last star.

“To read is to hold on,” she said, her voice the only sound left in the world. “To close is to let go. To write is to share the responsibility of existence.”

Ayumi stepped closer. She looked down at the open pages. The symbols upon them were not printed; they were alive. They shimmered like distant constellations, drifting slowly and shifting their forms. And she understood.

The world exists only as long as this book remains open. As long as there is an Observer — Padma. Close it, and the final thread tethering reality will snap. The universe will collapse into a singularity of non-being. To keep reading, to submerge herself in this text, meant becoming a part of it. Dissolving into the fading world. Turning into just another shimmering symbol, another line in someone else’s story.

Her mind, long accustomed to binary logic, to if and else, collided with an irreconcilable paradox. Both branches led to a termination point.

And then, within the deafening silence on the roof of the world, a third solution was born. Illogical. Impossible. Yet the only correct one.

Neither to read nor to close. To continue writing. To cease being an observer or a character, and to become the Creator. Not to patch her old, broken code, but to compile herself as a new script into a fresh chapter. To create a quine — a self-replicating program that might reboot the world, might arrest its decay, or might simply wipe the slate clean once and for all. But it would happen on her terms. Guided by the laws of art, not an execution error.

She looked at Padma, at this ancient soul trapped in the body of a child. What would become of them? Would they emerge as the new gods of this realm? Or would they simply dissolve into the act of creation, like a drop of pigment in water? Would this gray, dying world vanish, or would it flush with a vibrant, unheralded color?

She did not know…

But she knew exactly what she had to do.