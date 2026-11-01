Our Hearts. Chapter Twenty. Copper

The dry tearing sound of ripping canvas shattered the jungle. Bursts of 7.62 caliber ripped through the pre-dawn fog over the Kato-Tombe mine, echoing along the slopes of the basalt hills.

A moment later, a muffled, rolling thud shook the air. Then another, and another. Above the tree crowns, where the old tire warehouse stood, a dirty, orange-and-black cloud billowed up. Greasy, smoky flames greedily licked the gray equatorial sky.

Leo lay on his stomach, pressing tightly into the dew-soaked earth on the ridge of the eastern hill. The mottled camouflage fabric that Kasongo had brought in the dead of night chilled his skin, but inside, beneath Leo’s ribs, his heart pumped blood steadily, powerfully, in perfect rhythm. He pressed his eyes to the eyepieces of the binoculars. The battered German Zeiss, with a fine, barely noticeable crack on the right lens, brought the perimeter of the Southbridge Security base so close it felt as if Leo were standing right behind the coils of barbed wire.

Beside him, shoulder to shoulder, lay Imani. The jacket fabric, wet from the morning dew, clung to her body, tracing the curve of her back and the graceful line of her hips. Leo felt the heat of her skin through the coarse material—this heat streamed, throbbed, subjecting the earth that had cooled overnight to its will. The boundary between their bodies blurred in the stifling, electrified air. The smell of crushed fern stalks mingled with the scent of her sweat—musky, dark, reminiscent of wild honey and damp clay. Every breath Imani took echoed with a deep vibration in his own chest, as if an invisible, trembling root system connected their lungs. In this carnal closeness, on the very edge of someone else’s inevitable death, lurked a feral, poignant union: the pulse of one became the rhythm of life for the other, and an accidental touch of their bodies burned hotter than a scalding shell casing.

Panic was unfolding in the lenses of the binoculars. The perfect, calibrated mechanics of the PMC camp were breaking down, choking in primordial chaos. The flash of the explosion at the mine acted like a detonator for an anthill. The doors of the residential modules flew open, spewing out mercenaries. They ran out, fastening the Velcro of tactical vests on the move, chambering rounds into carbine receivers with a metallic clatter, leaping on the run into the beds of three heavy armored Land Cruisers.

Dragoș burst out of the headquarters container. His massive bald skull gleamed in the light of the floodlights; his powerful arms chopped the air, barking orders—silent to the observers—pointing the direction toward the mine. The diesel engines roared, the vehicles broke through the open gates and dissolved into the pre-dawn gloom, leaving behind only a thick trail of red dust.

The base emptied instantly. Inside the perimeter, only four sentries froze on the corner watchtowers, along with two people on the concrete parade ground.

Diana Pătrașcu stood at the entrance to the underground bunker. Her white blouse seemed a phosphorescent stain in the dusk. In one hand she clutched a walkie-talkie, barking fast, harsh orders—an architect of control trying to hold up a collapsing structure of order. Nearby slumped Dr. Girard, shifting from one foot to the other in ridiculous old-fashioned pajamas, constantly wiping his fogged glasses; he looked like a bewildered spectator accidentally caught on stage during a fire.

Leo lowered the binoculars for a second and glanced at the face of his steel Casio. Zero six twenty-eight. He covered Imani’s hand with his own and felt the earth beneath him breathing. It was a real, slow pressure, as if somewhere deep in the basalt something gargantuan was unhurriedly turning over onto its other side. The bracelet on his wrist suddenly grew hot. Not warm—hot, almost scalding. Imani let out a quiet sigh beside him, and he knew she had noticed it too.

Diana was still standing by the hermetic door. The walkie-talkie at her lips. Girard beside her, in pajamas, glasses, with shaking hands. Leo looked at them and, for the first time in all these days, thought not of the virus nor of the mission. He thought: in a few seconds, these two will cease to exist. And strangely enough—he hardly cared. Almost.

At first, there was no sound. There was only pressure.

The air above them suddenly turned as dense as water. His ears popped. Something tightened in his chest—a pure physical constriction, as if an invisible hand had grabbed his lungs and unhurriedly squeezed them into a fist. Beside him, Imani twitched and pressed her shoulder closer. Leo felt her fingers dig into his wrist over the tarnished copper.

The sound was born somewhere in the stomach, in the very bowels of the earth, and only then reached their eardrums.

A low, swelling, vibrating roar of turbines tearing through the dense air. Cruise missiles flew at extremely low altitude, skimming just over the crowns of the ficus trees, inexorable as punishing steel angels. In their predatory, rapid grace lay a terrifying, lethal beauty—the absolute triumph of Western geometry over African chaos.

Diana snapped her head up. Her mask of cold calculation cracked, letting out the raw human terror of a body before the falling heavens. The walkie-talkie slipped from her fingers. She grabbed old Girard by the collar and, with incredible, animal force, yanked him toward herself, tackling him into the mud, dragging him behind the concrete parapet, away from the steel hermetic door—away, as far as possible.

The first flash was white.

Not orange. Not red. White—so pure and sharp that for a fraction of a second, the world vanished. Leo closed his eyes a moment too late. A searing circle remained before his eyes, and when he opened them again, the barracks no longer existed. In its place stood a vertical pillar of fire that sucked in air with such force that even on the hill the branches swayed.

That blinding light completely swallowed Maurice’s laboratory at the edge of the old quarry.

A moment later, a monstrous, chest-flattening roar rolled up to the hill. The thermobaric charge blossomed like a giant, incandescent lotus. The aerosol cloud sucked in all the oxygen and detonated, turning colonial brick, rusted corrugated iron, virus samples, and the very memory of the French biologist into a column of roaring, pure fire. The triumph of absolute temperature erased matter, leaving only a smoking crater.

The shockwave arrived a few seconds later.

It came as a dense, hot wall. Leo instinctively shielded Imani, pressing her head to the ground. The pressure slammed into his back, knocked the breath out of him, drove the smell of sulfur, burning plastic, and something cloyingly sickening—burnt flesh and formalin—into his nostrils. Ringing filled his ears. For a moment, he ceased to hear even his own heart.

When his hearing returned, the first thing he heard was Imani’s quiet, muffled sob.

The second and third impacts merged into a single seismic spasm. The bunker-buster Tomahawks slammed precisely into the slope of the hill above the bunker, penetrating deep into the basalt flesh. The earth surged like a living body impaled by a red-hot scalpel. It rose in a huge bubble, hung for a moment—and collapsed inward upon itself. A hollow, heavy rumble issued from below, from the very guts of the rock. Leo felt it in his knees, his belly, his teeth. It felt as though not just a hill, but a whole continental plate was collapsing beneath them. Through the binoculars, he managed to catch the hermetic door of the bunker bowing outward for a fraction of a second before being utterly crumpled along with the concrete. Hundreds of tons of rock, limestone, and red clay crashed down, forever sealing the adit with its radioactive cinnabar, centrifuges, and blind fruit bats.

The fourth missile turned the IC Waze hangar, along with all its equipment, into a churning lake of molten plastic and metal. In the smoke, a white blouse flashed—and vanished. Leo did not search for her with his eyes.

He pulled away from the binoculars. The blast reached the hill as a dry, scorching wind that struck their faces, throwing ash and decaying leaves into their hair. Below, in the valley, black craters gaped, shrouded in thick smoke. Tongues of fire greedily devoured the remnants of the containers. The bone of the earth was scorched and buried under its own weight.

His hands trembled. The hill beneath him was still vibrating slightly—shuddering slowly, convulsively, like a huge animal that had just had its skull crushed.

Imani lay beside him, face in the grass. Her shoulders shook finely. Leo reached out and placed his palm between her shoulder blades. She did not pull away.

“It’s over,” he said softly.

She nodded without lifting her head.

Below, in the smoke, something was still burning. But the earth no longer breathed.

Leo pulled the radio from his pocket and pressed the transmit button.

“Ilunga, this is Leo,” his voice sounded steady, rhythmic, without the slightest tremor. “Target hit. All four impacts confirmed. The camp is covered, the adit is buried. You can pull back.”

The crackle of static tore through the airwaves, and through the interference broke the partisan’s hollow voice:

“Copy that. My guys are pulling back.”

“Is everyone okay on your end?”

“Yeah. See you at the base.”

Leo turned to Imani. Orange flickers of the distant fire reflected in her widened, dark pupils. They held the deep, ancient tranquility of an earth that had survived far worse cataclysms.

“Let’s go,” Leo exhaled heavily, feeling the adrenaline unhurriedly drain from his muscles. “All that was left was to confirm target destruction, and that’s it.”

They slipped soundlessly down the slope, concealed by emerald ferns. In the hollow, hidden in the dense thickets, the old Jeep waited for them. Kasongo sat behind the wheel. He asked not a single question, merely chewing silently on an unlit cigarette. Leo and Imani climbed into the back seat, and the vehicle dissolved into the morning fog, carrying them away from the ashes.

Noon swallowed the remnants of the morning cool, crashing the ringing heat of the tropics down upon the old Belgian base.

Ilunga arrived around two o’clock. The partisan looked exhausted: his camouflage was covered in soot, a fresh scrape darkened his cheekbone, but in every movement there shone the grim, taut satisfaction of a man who had finished his war.

On the trampled parade ground, Leo stood near a rusted diesel barrel set on bricks. Inside, flames roared. Leo methodically, page by page, committed the past to the fire. Printouts of genomic sequences, Maurice’s diaries, sequencing charts. The paper blackened, curled, thinned, turning into weightless gray ash carried away by the wind into the jungle. Next into the flames went plastic flash drives, melting with an acrid, cloying smell, then glass slides with blood smears, bursting from the heat with a delicate crackle. The texts of death were destroyed, erased from the book of life.

Imani, in the shade of the awning, was packing their few belongings. A canvas duffel, a canteen, a laptop. The white case of the Starlink terminal, closed forever, stood by the door—the digital communication link to Langley was severed.

Ilunga walked up to the barrel, squinting against the scorching air, and stopped beside Leo.

“These are the samples,” the American said, tossing the last folder of calculations into the fire. “The tests. Research materials. No one should ever find them. Never.”

The partisan nodded in silence. He knew all too well the value of erased tracks on a trail.

Imani brought out three white enameled mugs of thick, black coffee. They sat on wooden crates and drank it in complete silence, watching the fire burn out. The bitterness of the Robusta mingled with the bitterness of ash on their lips, but it was a proper, cleansing bitterness.

All three sat in silence. Not one of them was in a hurry. Time, which for so many weeks had driven them forward, had finally stopped. And in this pause lay everything that needed to be said.

They loaded the duffel and the Starlink into the back. Ilunga’s Pajero swayed rhythmically over the bumps of the forest track. Leo and Imani sat in the back, sharing between them a dense, viscous silence in which tension no longer existed.

Suddenly, Imani leaned forward and touched the partisan’s shoulder.

“Let’s stop by the old mine,” her voice sounded quiet, yet crystal clear. “The one Mulenga showed us.”

Ilunga cast a quick glance in the rearview mirror, gave a brief nod, and turned the wheel, pulling the pickup onto an overgrown clearing. Soon the vehicle rolled out onto the familiar opening.

“Stop here,” Imani requested. “And wait for us.”

She opened the door. Leo stepped out after her. The air here stood completely motionless, saturated with the thick smell of the forest. The jungle was silent. It felt as if time itself had frozen here, waiting for these two.

They stopped a few paces from the edge of the dark opening.

Rusted steel portals jutted from the red clay like broken ribs. The black gap of the entrance gaped at the base of the hill, framed by rotten, blackened shoring. From the depths pulled a visceral, cellar-like cold and a barely perceptible, ancient, and deeply familiar aroma—frankincense and gardenia.

Imani turned to Leo. A fathomless, liberated peace swam in her huge eyes. She reached out her hands and gently framed his right wrist. Her slender, trembling fingers glided over the smooth surface of the copper bracelet, found the invisible seam, and carefully pried the metal open.

“You don’t need it anymore,” she exhaled.

The copper slipped from his arm. Leo’s skin, accustomed to the constant, pulsating warmth of the band, suddenly felt a strange, cool, crystalline freedom. The heart inside him beat steadily—a single, strong, human heart.

Then Imani pulled off her left bracelet—the thin one with parallel lines that held her grandmother’s memory.

She walked to the very edge of the abyss, held both rings in her palms, and brought them to her lips. Her lips began to move. It was Lingala—fluid as the Congo River itself, an ancient language of incantations and farewells. Leo didn’t understand a word, but he felt the rhythm of those words against his skin. Imani was speaking to the mycelium, to the stone, to the invisible spirits of the forest, returning her debts.

She unclasped her fingers.

Two copper rings glinted in the dim light of the clearing and fell into the dark. They vanished into the gaping maw of the mine absolutely soundlessly. No clink against stone, no echo, no splash. The earth accepted the offering, swallowing it with silent gratitude, closing the cycle forever.

Imani lowered her hands. A warm wind brushed her hair. Leo stepped closer. She raised her eyes to him—in their amber depths swam a profound, cavernous silence. She reached toward him barely perceptibly, her fingers coming to rest on his neck, where a vein beat heavily and steadily. The touch of her bare skin, freed from the copper, struck a spark that sent a hot, viscous wave rolling down Leo’s spine. The air between them thickened, became tangible, smelling of yesterday’s thunderstorm and crushed grass. Leo framed her face with his palms, feeling with his fingertips the velvety sweat on her temples, feeling her ragged breath against his lips. In this slow, greedy touch, their final separateness dissolved. Two bodies merged into a single vessel overflowing with primordial tenderness, where every breath flowed into the exhale of the other, and their blood sang to one rhythm.

Two hearts. One pulse…

A few minutes later, they unhurriedly returned to the vehicle. Ilunga stood leaning against the hood, watching them with a long, understanding gaze. He saw the completion of the circle and required no explanations.

Outside the pickup, framing the orange-dusted window, the jungle stood like eternal sentinels—green, dense, infinite. And above the tree crowns—a clear, high, fathomlessly blue sky. Only somewhere far off, beyond the hills, the Kato-Tombe camp was still smoking.

Leo and Imani sat in the back seat. The doors slammed shut, cutting off the smells of the forest.

And with that barely audible, metallic click, Imani physically felt the invisible umbilical cord connecting her to the continent thinned to a ringing wire and snapped. To Africa, she had become a ghost. By surrendering the copper rings to the darkness of the past, she had voluntarily erased her name from the memory of the mzemu—the ancestral spirits. The basalt of Katanga would no longer respond to her footsteps, and her ancestors would not come to her dreams, for she had ceased to exist for this land. From now on, her only soil, her only homeland, her only bond would be the beat of the pulse beneath the skin of the man sitting beside her.

They no longer had identity records, no citizenship. Before the law, from this second on, they were becoming a blank slate, nameless statistical shadows whose right to breathe on foreign soil would have to be proven anew.

Imani looked at Leo, then shifted her clear, transparent gaze to the rearview mirror, which reflected Ilunga’s eyes. In her face there were no longer shadows of the past, nor fear of what was to come—only a ringing acceptance of the void she had chosen for herself.

She half-closed her eyes and, with relief through her whole body, emptying her lungs to the very bottom—as if it were her final word—said:

“Let’s go.”